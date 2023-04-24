WISCASSET — Due to special grant funding from the Maine State Department of Education’s Summer 2023 Coastal Science & Marine Trades initiative, Chewonki is accepting applications for the summer 2023 Coastal Ecology Kayak Expedition.
The no-cost program includes travel and equipment expenses for 10 Maine high school students to explore the mid-coast region in ocean kayaks to learn about marine ecology as well as marine careers and research opportunities.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for high school students to experience the amazing mid-coast region up close and on the water,” said Chewonki Communications Director Cullen McGough.
According to McGough, the grant-funded program has placed an emphasis on selecting students from communities that lack access to the marine environment, because of economic, geographic or cultural barriers.
Students will gain hands-on experience traveling and living off the grid in the marine environment and get a taste of living and working on the water for an extended period of time. They will handle small watercraft; practice navigation; learn about wind, weather and tides; identify common plant and animal species; and build exploration and survival skills.
Over the course of the three-week summer program, planned from July 21 to Aug. 12, the group will take several side trips and explore the historic, current and future state of Maine’s marine economy and ecology, visiting a series of fisheries, museums, marine research and construction centers, dive into coastal ecology and conservation projects, and learn about the network of agencies that operate in the marine environment, including Fish and Wildlife, the Coast Guard and the Marine Patrol.
Interested families must submit an application before May 7, and the students will be selected by a scoring system based on a letter of interest in exploring coastal ecology, marine science or a marine career.