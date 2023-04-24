Education

Chewonki kayak expedition

Chewonki’s Coastal Ecology Kayak Expedition for Maine high school students is slated for July 12 to Aug. 12.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CHEWONKI

WISCASSET — Due to special grant funding from the Maine State Department of Education’s Summer 2023 Coastal Science & Marine Trades initiative, Chewonki is accepting applications for the summer 2023 Coastal Ecology Kayak Expedition.

The no-cost program includes travel and equipment expenses for 10 Maine high school students to explore the mid-coast region in ocean kayaks to learn about marine ecology as well as marine careers and research opportunities.