Education

Connors-Emerson Science Olympiad Team

(From left) Alex Ren, Caspar Rampacek, Coach Mary Mackay and Poppy Sandin hold the second-place trophy the Conners Emerson Science Olympiad team won at the State of Maine Science Olympiad competition on April 8.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

BAR HARBOR — The Conners Emerson Science Olympiad team came in second April 8 in a statewide competition held at University of Maine, Orono. With the state champions, Waynflete School in Portland, unable to fund the trip to nationals the weekend of May 20, Conners Emerson now has the chance to compete in Wichita, Kan.

The fundraising goal is $13,000 to cover travel, board and food expenses. The team has raised $2,025 so far and is planning a raffle with local businesses and is considering a silent auction.

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

Recommended for you