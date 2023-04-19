(From left) Alex Ren, Caspar Rampacek, Coach Mary Mackay and Poppy Sandin hold the second-place trophy the Conners Emerson Science Olympiad team won at the State of Maine Science Olympiad competition on April 8.
BAR HARBOR — The Conners Emerson Science Olympiad team came in second April 8 in a statewide competition held at University of Maine, Orono. With the state champions, Waynflete School in Portland, unable to fund the trip to nationals the weekend of May 20, Conners Emerson now has the chance to compete in Wichita, Kan.
The fundraising goal is $13,000 to cover travel, board and food expenses. The team has raised $2,025 so far and is planning a raffle with local businesses and is considering a silent auction.
Eighth-grade student Alex Ren started the team this year. Ren will also be competing individually in a National MATHCOUNTS competition in Orlando, Fla., the weekend of May 13. He said that starting the Science Olympiad team was a way to share his passion.
“It was not just my own interest in science,” he said. “I saw that our school had a lack of STEM-related programs and clubs.”
Ren was joined by teammates Sam Curry, Caspar Rampacek, Poppy Sandin and Cora VanDongen. Mary Mackay, the school’s gifted and talented teacher, is the team’s coach. They have been meeting weekly since July, and their hard work has paid off.
The Science Olympiad is organized into 23 different events related to STEM subjects such as anatomy, astronomy, coding and engineering. The state completion was a day-long event that kept the team busy from 8:45 a.m. until 3 p.m. By the end of the day, the Conners Emerson team won 22 medals – 12 gold, seven silver and three bronze.
“These guys scored higher than the high school students on some of these events,” Mackay said.
Three new members, Angello Dellosa, Owen Dwyer and Hayden Graves, have joined the team to strengthen their prospects in the national competition.
“Not only during the competition, but throughout the entire year, everyone has been working extremely hard on their own,” Ren said. Rampacek added that their coach has been amazing.
