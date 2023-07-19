MOUNT DESERT — Camp Beech Cliff is revamping its outdoor education program this year in an effort to expand educational offerings throughout the year.
Kareem Dieng, a local registered Maine guide and naturalist, has taken on the role of director of outdoor education to help create programs that will enhance the island community’s connection to the natural world.
Dieng, who is an active member of the U.S. Army Reserves, grew up in New Hampshire. He saw Mount Desert Island for the first time while participating in a rock-climbing experience at the outdoor leadership program at Greenfield Community College in western Massachusetts. He quickly fell in love with the landscape.
After completing the outdoor leadership program, his career brought him to the Wilderness School of Connecticut, part of the state’s Department of Children and Families, where he led 20-day expeditions for youth dealing with the justice and social services systems.
Dieng later worked for Summit Achievement in Stow, also leading trips for teens. He eventually made it back to coastal Maine while working for the family- and community-oriented outdoor education nonprofit White Pine Programs near York.
All these experiences in outdoor leadership have informed Dieng’s approach to his new position at CBC.
“Kareem’s presence allows us to offer programming that we otherwise wouldn’t,” said CBC Director Matt Cornish. “His experience as a guide is expansive, and he knows the island so well, he has all those tips and tricks for trip planning.”
CBC Executive Director Debra Deal explained that the camp has not had a director of outdoor education in five years. So with the addition of Dieng to the year-round team, many more summer and year-round programs are possible.
While Dieng is currently working with the summer camp programs to help lead successful outdoor adventures and activities, part of his long-term role is to create programs targeted towards the year-round island community. This means working with schools, creating opportunities for adult education and offering outdoor certification programs.
Deal said the number of programs and campers have not yet returned to pre-pandemic numbers. “We’re just kind of bringing things in gradually to make sure we can support everything that we’re doing, and do it well,” she said.
One of the most important aspects of the outdoor education program for Cornish, Deal and Dieng is offering an option for kids who have been isolated throughout the pandemic and relying on technology to form connections.
“Reaching kids, and especially teens, is really hard,” Deal said.
“Fun is a commodity now,” explained Cornish. “A kid can sit on their phone all day and have fun, so we have to offer something that’s more than fun.”
For CBC, “more than fun” is skill and confidence building, creating healthy social and emotional connections, and connecting to nature.
Currently, Dieng is helping the Junior Maine Guide programs and the Acadia Teen Camp. His leadership is informed by five ideas: working toward being of service to the greater good; maintaining safety physically and emotionally; developing relationships with one another and nature; having fun; and promoting resilience and responsibility.
During the Acadia Teen Camp, campers have the option to sign up for any and all of the 10 week-long day camps. Every other week, the camp is focused on an outdoor adventure, like the MDI Summit Club that puts campers on the summits of various island mountains.
Malachi Orr, 15, of Mount Desert Island, Owen Didoneto, 13, of Ellsworth, Jaiden Hindes, 14, of Hancock, and Liana Johnson, 13, of Southwest Harbor, spoke to the Islander about their experience at the camp.
All four campers expressed that they had made friends, had overcome challenges and had learned new skills in the last three weeks.
Didoneto, who went camping for the first time during the MDI Summit Club, said, “When you are hiking and challenging yourself, it helps you get better self-esteem.” He added, “Hikes are hard, but you have to power through them so you can feel more confident that you can do the next one.”
Orr expressed that the community aspect of CBC had helped him to take on new challenges. “I think it is more fun to do stuff with people you feel comfortable with than doing it alone,” he said. “You can explore your boundaries and test yourself.”
Johnson added that camp can “teach you how to talk with other people and make decisions ... there are a lot of ways you can make a compromise.” Johnson said she was also challenging herself physically, and this summer she was able to conquer a ropes course she was previously afraid of.
Hindes added that he was learning how hard hiking can be but that he was also learning tips to make the experience safer and more fun. “Don’t be afraid to go on your butt,” he said, especially in wet, slippery conditions.
All four campers gave the advice of always bringing bug spray, sunscreen, water and proper footwear.
The campers also said that Dieng had been teaching about the geological history of MDI. “I never knew this used to be a volcano,” Johnson said. They have also taken note of animals like deer, raccoons and owls that live in the natural landscape.
“That is what it is all about,” said Dieng. “Creating formative memories, peak experiences.”