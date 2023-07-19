Education

Dan Stillman

 PHOTO COURTESY OF DAN STILLMAN

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School won’t be quite the same for English teacher Christiane Cullens when school starts back up this fall. That’s because Dan Stillman has retired after 35 years as art teacher.

“Dan’s massive strength as a teacher, friend, mentor and colleague was that he is above all else genuinely interested in and curious about people,” Cullens said. “He also finds just about everyone shockingly amusing.”