BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School won’t be quite the same for English teacher Christiane Cullens when school starts back up this fall. That’s because Dan Stillman has retired after 35 years as art teacher.
“Dan’s massive strength as a teacher, friend, mentor and colleague was that he is above all else genuinely interested in and curious about people,” Cullens said. “He also finds just about everyone shockingly amusing.”
And he considered almost everyone a fair target for his pranks, she said.
Beware the flung keys
“The long, waxed corridors of MDIHS provide a perfect surface for key fob-curling, and if Dan wanted your attention, he would pause, calculate and slide those bloody keys all the way down the hall, sluicing past people and landing squarely at his victim’s feet,” Cullens said. “Thousands of times, I heard them coming for me. A Zen talent, to be sure.”
A graduate of MDI High, Stillman began teaching there when he was 25. His younger brother and sister were students there at the time, and he taught both of them.
Ben Lincoln was a senior at the high school when Stillman became the art teacher.
“Dan seemed so young and vibrant and full of energy and enthusiasm, and that was one of the things that really started me thinking that art was what I wanted to do with my life,” Lincoln said.
And that is exactly what he has done. He creates beautiful oil paintings in his studio in Pretty Marsh.
Steve Keblinsky, who teaches woodworking and started the marine technology program at the high school, is Stillman’s friend and fellow sailor.
“He’s down here [in Southwest Harbor] on his boat all summer long, and I do my charters,” Keblinsky said. “We do a lot of sailing together, for sure.
“Dan will go out of his way to do anything for anybody. Even after 35 years at the high school, his enthusiasm was unwaning. He loved the kids, and he went to work every day like it was his first.
“And he wasn’t just an art teacher; he also taught woodshop. We taught a couple of classes together, and it was an absolute blast.”
‘A unique, ingenious dignity’
Cullens said Stillman spent a lot of time with kids in the high school’s Students with Unique Needs (SUN) program.
“Dan sometimes had totally nonverbal full-on conversations with kids many folks wouldn’t begin to know how to engage,” she said. “Hs entire career was marked with this sort of unique, ingenious dignity.
“He also had ongoing gags, runs of puns – relentless with the terrible, wonderful puns.”
Stillman also engaged with and supported the SAGA (Sexuality and Gender Alliance) group at the high school.
“I hosted that group. My classroom offered a safe place for those kids who were queer or questioning,” Stillman said.
“I suppose if there was a legacy that I would be proud of – the art sort of goes without saying – it would be my work with the SAGA kids.”
‘Everyone has a story’
Cullens said one of the things that made Stillman such a good art teacher was his belief that “anyone can make art; everyone has a story and everyone has something wonderful they can unlock.”
Helping students unlock their creativity, starting this fall, will be the high school’s new art teacher, Philippa Adam.
Stillman said of her, “I know she will be a sparkly, quirky and enthusiastic advocate for our young artists.”
As for how he envisions staying busy in retirement, aside from sailing, he said, “I like to make and fix things. I imagine doing some freelance construction work. Cutting, measuring and assembling makes me very happy.”