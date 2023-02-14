Education

ELLSWORTH — Maine students interested in careers in journalism may now apply for post-secondary scholarships from the Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund at the Maine Community Foundation (MaineCF).

The scholarship honors businessman and entrepreneur Guy P. Gannett, who launched his newspaper career in 1921 with the purchase of two newspapers he merged into the Portland Press Herald. By 1998, when the family sold Guy Gannett Communications, its media reach spanned several states with three daily newspapers in Maine and seven television stations.