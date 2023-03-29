Education

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Last year, 2,249 fourth grade students and their families visited Acadia National Park without paying an entrance fee.

No, they didn’t sneak in. They came with a free pass, which they printed out at the Every Kid Outdoors website.

Tags

Reporter

Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim.

Recommended for you