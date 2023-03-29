ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Last year, 2,249 fourth grade students and their families visited Acadia National Park without paying an entrance fee.
No, they didn’t sneak in. They came with a free pass, which they printed out at the Every Kid Outdoors website.
Every Kid Outdoors is a federal program created to spark a lifelong interest in America’s outdoors and its natural and cultural history. Each pass, which is good for one year starting Sept. 1, allows entry into more than 2,000 National Park Service units, national forests, national wildlife refuges and other federal lands.
Teachers who want to take their fourth-grade classes on field trips can download activity guides and print out free passes for their students.
Every Kid Outdoors is the successor to Every Kid in a Park, a National Park Service program initiated by President Barack Obama in 2015. It is exclusively for students in fourth grade.
“That is typically when kids are studying their state’s history and U.S. history, so this aligns with that curriculum,” said Kate Petrie, education coordinator and supervisory park ranger at Acadia.
Aside from Every Kid Outdoors, there are fun and educational programs at Acadia throughout the school year for fourth graders and other students. In the spring, fourth-grade teachers bring their classes to the Carroll Homestead to learn about life on a small farm on Mount Desert Island in the early 1800s.
“We talk to them about early settlement, about chores on the farm and what the children would be doing,” Petrie said. “They spend four hours there, taking the homestead tour, trying old-fashioned tools, trying old-fashioned toys. They have a picnic; they play tag; they play Haley Over, which is a ball game over the roof of the house that the Carroll children used to play.”
In the fall, fourth-grade students from around the state come here to investigate how erosion and sedimentation caused by wind, waves and ice have shaped Acadia over time. The three-hour program is called Sedimentary Sleuths.
It starts at Sand Beach, where students learn about the weathering of sand and shells and how wave energy moves sand from the ocean and builds up beaches. The students then learn about wind erosion and hike to a nearby forest to examine the types of sediment other than sand. Finally, they hike up a section of the Great Head trail to a granite ledge where they have a spectacular view of Sand Beach, The Beehive and beyond, and they are asked to contemplate the forces of nature that formed all that they see.
The park’s description of Sedimentary Sleuths concludes: “Students leave Acadia with first-hand knowledge of how weathering and erosion have shaped their surroundings and how we can use maps to describe these places. They will have tools to solve the mysteries of how other landscapes in Acadia and at home were shaped over time.”
In addition to the programs geared toward fourth graders, Petrie said, “We do school programming, kindergarten through twelfth grade, in the spring and the fall, and we have teacher professional development during the summer.”
