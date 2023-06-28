(From left) Helen Koch, Vicki Rea, Pete Swanso and Andrea LaBelle, volunteers with Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative, harvest surplus greens for distribution to local food security organizations.
ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia is calling for volunteers to join its Downeast Gleaning Initiative.
“The Downeast region of Maine faces significant levels of food insecurity, with 1 in 4 children in Washington County and 1 in 6 children in Hancock County lacking access to sufficient nutritious food for a healthy and active life,” according to the organization.
“The fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and recent reductions in food assistance programs have further underscored the need to enhance food accessibility in our communities.”
The Downeast Gleaning Initiative organizes farm-based gleaning opportunities throughout Hancock and Washington counties. By connecting volunteers with farms, orchards, farmers markets and community gardens, surplus fruits and vegetables that would otherwise go to waste are collected.
The program then facilitates distribution of the fresh produce to food pantries, community meal sites, rehabilitation programs, school backpack initiatives and other community-serving organizations.
Since its launch in 2013, the program has gathered and distributed over 372,200 pounds of food to more than 30 food security programs and organizations across both counties. Collaborations with over 50 local food producers have been established, engaging hundreds of community volunteers and students in the gleaning process.
Gleaning serves to improve access to healthy produce, reduce food waste, foster stronger connections between producers and consumers, and bolster the local food system.
“Having access to such beautiful and abundant produce for our programs – and at no cost – is an incredible gift,” said René Colson Hudson of the Healthy Island Project.
“Witnessing the joy on the faces of community members who receive it through direct distribution or our senior meal program is all the appreciation we need. It is truly valued and directly enhances the nutritional health and well-being of our residents.”
Individuals interested in getting involved are encouraged to participate regularly or on a one-time basis, as the program is flexible and accommodates various interests. Volunteers have the opportunity to explore the region’s farms and gardens, meet new people and take fresh produce home, all while assisting in providing nutritious, locally sourced food to community members in need.
Gardeners with surplus produce for donation can also contact the organization to find a food security organization nearby.
For more information regarding gleaning opportunities in both counties, contact Emma Houston at (207) 667-7171 or via email at emma.houston@healthyacadia.org.
More details about the Downeast Gleaning Initiative and other initiatives addressing food insecurity in the region can be found at www.healthyacadia.org.