Gleaning volunteers

(From left) Helen Koch, Vicki Rea, Pete Swanso and Andrea LaBelle, volunteers with Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative, harvest surplus greens for distribution to local food security organizations.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF HEALTHY ACADIA

ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia is calling for volunteers to join its Downeast Gleaning Initiative.

“The Downeast region of Maine faces significant levels of food insecurity, with 1 in 4 children in Washington County and 1 in 6 children in Hancock County lacking access to sufficient nutritious food for a healthy and active life,” according to the organization.