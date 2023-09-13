News

TRENTON — A developer proposes building a massive 70-megawatt solar farm behind Trenton’s industrial park and says a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement will make the project financially feasible.

Attorney Phil Saucier of Bernstein Shur, representing SynerGen Solar, made a presentation to the Select Board Sept. 5 about how such a deal could be configured and what would be the potential benefits to the town and company.