TRENTON — A developer proposes building a massive 70-megawatt solar farm behind Trenton’s industrial park and says a tax increment financing (TIF) agreement will make the project financially feasible.
Attorney Phil Saucier of Bernstein Shur, representing SynerGen Solar, made a presentation to the Select Board Sept. 5 about how such a deal could be configured and what would be the potential benefits to the town and company.
Asked whether the solar farm would be built if an agreement was not reached, Hillel Halberstam of SynerGen said, “certainly it would make the project much more feasible.” He described a TIF as a “win-win situation,” a partnership between a municipality and developer to enable a project to come to fruition.
New development in a TIF district is not included in a municipality’s valuation and thus not included in calculations of state education subsidy, revenue sharing and county tax. Without it, a sudden spike in property value could mean a town receives less state funding and pays a higher county tax. Revenue generated in a TIF district (what would be taxes in a non-TIF district) is often split between the developer and the municipality. There are limits on how municipalities can use their share.
TIFs can be configured in different ways, but the projections Saucier shared with the board used a 50/50 split. The projected assessed value of the solar farm in fiscal year 2024-2025 is $51.7 million. On the tax rolls, that would generate $691,962 in taxes for Trenton in year one. In the TIF, half of that sum would be returned to the company. The projected revenues would go down as the equipment’s value depreciated over the 30-year term.
The initial assessed value of $51.7 million will drop to $17.24 million by year seven, according to the projections. At that figure, the projected total TIF revenue would be $230,654 annually with $115,327 going back to the company. The municipality can use its share for things like economic development, public safety buildings, workforce training, child care and affordable housing.
Town officials and residents at the meeting expressed skepticism.
Select Board Chair Fred Ehrlenbach said he had supported a previous TIF district, for the Hinckley Co., because at the end of the contract term the town was left with real property, the business park.
“At the end of this – there’s nothing,” he said of the depreciated value of the solar panels, which are assessed and taxed differently than buildings.
The panels are under warranty for 25 years and may last up to 40, according to Halberstam.
“In my eyes, the only people really benefiting are the solar company,” said one local business owner, noting he must pay his full tax bill. He questioned why the town would want to incentivize clear-cutting.
SynerGen would clear approximately 300 acres of a 900-acre leased woodland parcel behind the industrial park to build the farm, according to minutes from the board’s July 11 meeting.
The electricity will be sold onto the ISO-New England grid. A new substation will be built at the company’s cost to support the project, according to Halberstam.
In terms of scale, at 70 megawatts, the projected output of the solar farm is close to that of a 76.5-megawatt Farmington solar farm, which was touted as the biggest in New England when it opened in 2021. Construction on Maine’s largest solar farm, the 152-megawatt Three Corners Solar project in Kennebec County, began last year. The much smaller scale solar array on Mariaville Road in Ellsworth has a 4.8-megawatt capacity. A Hancock solar farm built in 2021 has a 20.3MW capacity.
Several residents at the Sept. 5 meeting wanted to discuss the project itself, but Ehrlenbach said an application, should it come forward, would be the purview of the town Planning Board. The discussion was purely about the potential for a TIF agreement, which would have to be approved by voters at a town meeting if it got to that point.
The board ultimately took no action on the matter, but members told Saucier that they would like to see four different scenarios of how a TIF could be configured in terms of length and revenue sharing.
Ehrlenbach also questioned whether the calculated benefits in terms of state education subsidy were even relevant in Trenton’s case, as the town is already a “minimum receiver.”
The attorney said he would check the figures used in the projections.