Design Review Board members (from left) Erin Cough, Chair Barbara Sassaman, and Vice Chair Francis “Pancho” Cole speak with Millard Dority (back turned) about the plans for Jesup Library’s addition.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — The plans for Jesup Memorial Library’s addition were approved by the Design Review Board, which granted a certificate of appropriateness for the project on July 20.

Planning Board Chair Millard Dority represented the library at the meeting as library director Matt Delaney could not attend.