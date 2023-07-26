BAR HARBOR — The plans for Jesup Memorial Library’s addition were approved by the Design Review Board, which granted a certificate of appropriateness for the project on July 20.
Planning Board Chair Millard Dority represented the library at the meeting as library director Matt Delaney could not attend.
“This project has been on the board for planning for about eight years now,” Dority said. “All indications are that we are going to break ground this fall.”
This was the third time that library representatives have come before the Design Review Board. The previous two times were preliminary design workshops.
The addition to the library is part of an effort to modernize and to accommodate more programs and uses than the original building, constructed in 1911, was designed for.
The original building will be preserved as it is and will remain on the historic registry of buildings. The addition will include new sections for children and young adults and a climate-controlled archive section. The circulation desk will also be renovated.
The building will also have several workspaces and meeting areas. The addition will include a makerspace, which will have technology, such as a 3D printer. There will also be sound-insulated study rooms, meeting areas and a community room that can seat 150 people.
According to its website, the library has raised $13.9 million for the project, which will effectively double the size of the library by adding 11,400 square feet.
The addition will also focus on sustainability, striving to reduce fossil fuel dependency as well as energy and water use. It will include several large glass windows, which will be built with bird-safe glass, and entrances that will improve accessibility for patrons with mobility issues.
“I don’t think I have to tell you how important it is to the community, that the Jesup is bursting at the seams, and so many things have changed in the last eight years about how libraries are used, all of the IT issues and all that,” Dority said, explaining why the addition is necessary.
Julia Tate and Matt Maiello from Simons Architects, the Portland firm that is designing the addition, joined the meeting via Zoom to go over the plans with the Design Review Board.
After reviewing the design plans, the board voted unanimously to approve the project. Design Review Board member Mike Rogers recused himself from the decision as he is part of the design team for the library.