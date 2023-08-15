MOUNT DESERT — It was 3:12 in the morning on July 31 when a Dennis Foods tractor trailer was seen and heard driving up Jordan Pond Road to make deliveries at Jordan Pond House.
“That was the most extreme that we’ve seen. This guy comes earlier and earlier, and that is absolutely unacceptable,” Jordan Pond Road resident Charles Stephenson told the Select Board last Monday.
He had written a letter to the Select Board, and 20 other residents of Jordan Pond Road, representing 14 separate households, had signed his petition asking the board to do something to reduce the amount of traffic going through their otherwise tranquil neighborhood.
Their road runs north from the Seal Harbor fire station and joins Stanley Brook Road near the Park Loop Road. Stanley Brook Road runs north from Seal Harbor Beach and parallel to Jordan Pond Road for much of its length.
Stephenson wrote that employees of Dawnland LLC, which operates the Jordan Pond House restaurant and gift shop, along with its vendors, routinely ignore the “no through traffic” signs posted on Jordan Pond Road.
“Over recent years, as Jordan Pond House has grown exponentially in popularity, (Dawnland) has become increasingly reliant on tractor trailers and large box trucks to deliver the food and other consumables it uses in daily operations,” he wrote.
“These trucks are all noisy. They are all large. When they arrive at or before 5 a.m., they disturb our sleep. When they arrive later in the day, they threaten the safety of our neighbors, their children, grandchildren, pets and elderly parents. When they climb the hill, they power up to maintain their speed; when they return, the temptation to hurry down our street to their next delivery proves irresistible.”
Bob Ware, another resident of Jordan Pond Road, told the Select Board that big trucks are indeed a problem, “But there are also park visitors who are coming up the street including people in RVs and people with horse trailers that are going to Wildwood (Stables).”
Stephenson and other Jordan Pond Road residents suggested various ways that the volume and speed of traffic might be reduced, including the installation of better signage.
But Select Board Chair John Macauley said, “I’m not a big fan of signs because I don’t think people pay attention to signs. We could put up signs until we’re blue in the face.”
He asked if the town has the authority to block off Jordan Pond Road at one end.
“Yes, that would be in your purview,” acting Police Chief David Kerns said. Select Board member Martha Dudman said she would support dead-ending Jordan Pond Road seasonally, when Stanley Brook Road is open.
Kerns said he would work with Public Works Director Brian Henkel and Acadia National Park officials to come up with a proposal for reducing traffic on Jordan Pond Road.
Jordan Pond House Manager Jon Ipe said the restaurant typically gets 26 deliveries a week. Three tractor trailers each come three times a week. Maine Shellfish has a medium-size truck that delivers every day. All the other deliveries are made by small to medium-size trucks or vans.
“I’ve never instructed them about which route to take, but now that we know that there is an issue, we will do everything we can to get them rerouted,” Ipe said.
He said he already had sent a memo to Jordan Pond House employees instructing them not to use Jordan Pond Road as a through street.
All of the Jordan Pond House delivery trucks can use Stanley Brook Road except for the three tractor trailers, which are too tall to fit under Stanley Brook Bridge.
Commercial vehicles aren’t usually allowed on the Park Loop Road but Acadia Superintendent Kevin Schneider indicated an exception might be made for the few trucks that can’t use Stanley Brook Road.