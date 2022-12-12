News

ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners (DCP), the Community Action Program (CAP) for Hancock and Washington counties, was in the spotlight earlier this month when Governor Janet Mills announced $5.4 million dollars in climate investments to protect communities and create jobs.

Mills is awarding $2.5 million in workforce grants, funded by the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, to nine organizations through her Clean Energy Partnership. DCP is one of the nine statewide awardees and the only CAP agency to earn an award. DCP will be training weatherization technicians through a paid internship program and a collaboration of a single, hybrid class with Washington County Community College.