ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners (DCP), the Community Action Program (CAP) for Hancock and Washington counties, was in the spotlight earlier this month when Governor Janet Mills announced $5.4 million dollars in climate investments to protect communities and create jobs.
Mills is awarding $2.5 million in workforce grants, funded by the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, to nine organizations through her Clean Energy Partnership. DCP is one of the nine statewide awardees and the only CAP agency to earn an award. DCP will be training weatherization technicians through a paid internship program and a collaboration of a single, hybrid class with Washington County Community College.
“Downeast Community Partners is grateful to be a clean energy workforce grant awardee, which aligns with our vision to be a catalyst for improving life in Downeast Maine. Our “Downeast Maine Can’t Wait” Energy Efficiency Workforce Training Program advances our commitment to improve the quality of life and reduce the impact of poverty in Hancock and Washington counties, where aging housing often results in hazardous and expensive-to-heat living conditions,” said DCP Executive Director Rebecca Palmer. “Equipping and training a local workforce for a career in weatherization allows Mainers to remain in their community of choice and earn a living wage in a burgeoning and necessary field, while simultaneously aiding Maine homeowners in safely and affordably staying in their homes.”
DCP will launch its training program in the new year and will open nine paid slots for Downeast Mainers.
“We hope to begin training weatherization technicians in March,” said DCP Development Director Sharon Catus. “This is an incredible opportunity to make a living wage while learning skills and gaining certifications that can set participants on a career path in energy efficiency. We hope that participants in the program will choose to make that ‘career path’ with us – in our Housing and Weatherization Department – but regardless, this program will open doors for anyone looking for a solid career in a flourishing field. The program is a win-win for Mainers, as weatherizing homes makes those homes less expensive to heat and safer for indoor air quality. The more properly trained and certified auditors and analysts we have in weatherization, the more homes we can weatherize, so everyone benefits.”