ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners is getting a jump on the heating assistance season.
“Right now, we’re focusing on our particularly at-risk neighbors and those who were ‘eligible-benefit-determined’ last year and didn’t receive a benefit,” said Jenny Reese Pullen, DCP senior manager of Energy Services.
Beginning July 17, those who need heating assistance may call (207) 664-5914 to schedule an appointment to apply.
“Human nature being what it is, most people are not thinking about keeping warm in the winter during summer,” said Sharon Catus, DCP development director.
“When you’re calling, initially, it’s not for the actual application, it’s to schedule a time to apply with one of our Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) associates. Thus, it’s a more than one-step process, and as it can take 6-8 weeks from start to finish. It’s best to begin that process during the summer.”
DCP will dispatch mobile HEAP teams to towns across Hancock and Washington counties, beginning Aug. 1. “There will be roughly 20 appointments a day at these outreach events,” said James Nealey, DCP director of Energy Services, “and we currently have 26 communities on our list to visit in person.” The teams, he said, will be there “to walk applicants through the application process and collect the required documents directly on site.”
“Although Maine State Housing – at least historically – does not release funds to Home Energy Assistance Program applicants until the first of November, it’s important to get in the queue over the summer,” Catus stressed. “We’re very excited to be going out into the communities to meet people in person. I am hoping we get a great response.”