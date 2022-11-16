ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners has hired Kris Franklin to be its new finance director. Franklin comes to DCP from the White Mountains Regional School District in Whitefield, N.H., where she was director of finance over a $23-million-dollar budget.
“DCP is fortunate to have found just the right person to assume the key position of finance director. Kris brings both deep expertise and experience in not-for-profit finance including fiscal analysis, the management and coordination of all state and federal funds, and the respective audit activities for government grants and contracts,” said DCP Executive Director Rebecca Palmer.
A certified public accountant in New Hampshire, Franklin holds master’s degrees in business administration and finance.
“I am pleased to return to Maine and join Downeast Community Partners. The breadth of the services DCP offers impressed me when I was researching opportunities in Maine. The mission and values of the agency align with my own and I’m glad to have the opportunity to use my skillset in support of an organization that does so much good in the community,” Franklin said.
Downeast Community Partners’ mission is to improve the quality of life and reduce the impact of poverty in Downeast communities. For more information, visit www.downeastcommunitypartners.org.