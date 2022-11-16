News

ELLSWORTH — Downeast Community Partners has hired Kris Franklin to be its new finance director. Franklin comes to DCP from the White Mountains Regional School District in Whitefield, N.H., where she was director of finance over a $23-million-dollar budget.

“DCP is fortunate to have found just the right person to assume the key position of finance director. Kris brings both deep expertise and experience in not-for-profit finance including fiscal analysis, the management and coordination of all state and federal funds, and the respective audit activities for government grants and contracts,” said DCP Executive Director Rebecca Palmer.