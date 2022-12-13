NORTHEAST HARBOR — If you live on Mount Desert Island or the mainland, you might not know Sharon Daley; but if you call one of the offshore islands home, there's a good chance she has touched your life.
She will retire at the end of the year as the Maine Seacoast Mission’s director of Island Health and nurse on the Sunbeam, the Mission’s ship, after 22 years with the nonprofit service organization.
Daley’s work has landed her in the pages of The Washington Post and Newsweek. But to the islanders she serves, Daley is just Sharon: a confidante, friend, fellow islander and someone they can trust. She came aboard the Sunbeam in 2000 to lead the Mission’s telemedicine program, connecting islands to mainland hospitals and clinics.
“We started with primary care, but it became clear there was a need for behavioral health as well,” Daley said.
Once telehealth services were in place, she recognized that people could not easily get blood work done due to challenges of getting on and off the islands.
“The Mission integrated lab draws into the Island Health program, and then
the need for flu shots came up, so we started doing that. Then we started a WIC
program,” Daley said, referring to the nutrition program for women, infants and children.
Her role evolved as more needs were discovered.
“She really cares deeply about people, how they are doing and what they are doing,” said Douglas Cornman, the Mission’s director of Island Outreach. “She works with them so that they can be healthy, happy and content. She does this tirelessly. I have never seen Sharon say no when someone needs her help or her guidance.”
Michael Johnson, the Sunbeam’s captain, said Daley’s job truly is 24/7 and that she will always answer a call from a patient, even in the middle of the night. The relationships she has built with islanders means many come to her in their toughest moments.
Over the years, Daley has focused on all aspects of living and aging on an island. Part of her work was founding and facilitating the Island Eldercare Network, which brings together older island residents with healthcare providers to share resources, to network and to aid those who wish to stay on island.
When Daley saw there was a need to connect islanders with mental health
resources, she contacted area providers and facilitated telemedicine visits on the
Sunbeam. When the COVID pandemic struck, she worked with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure that islanders had access to vaccinations.
“Sharon Daley has made her mark on both the islands and the Mission.” Mission President John Zavodny said. “She has always provided a high level of healthcare and personal support, and she does it with a perfect blend of candor, compassion and smarts.
“Sharon also gives a pain-free shot. Ask anyone who has been vaccinated by her.”
Daley said she is most proud of the connection she formed with island residents. “If someone is having a problem, I want to know it, and sometimes that means being available on nights and weekends,” she said.
“Helping people transition throughout their lives is meaningful in their lives and for me, be it setting up hospice care or working with agencies to assist in providing services. Having a relationship with a patient requires their trust. That has been most rewarding.”
Maine Seacoast Mission plans to hire a new Sunbeam nurse in the new year.
The Mission offers healthcare, education, food, shelter and spiritual support by land and by sea.