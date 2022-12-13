News

Director of Island Health Sharon Daley

After 22 years with Maine Seacoast Mission, Sharon Daley is set to retire. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MAINE SEACOAST MISSION

NORTHEAST HARBOR — If you live on Mount Desert Island or the mainland, you might not know Sharon Daley; but if you call one of the offshore islands home, there's a good chance she has touched your life.

She will retire at the end of the year as the Maine Seacoast Mission’s director of Island Health and nurse on the Sunbeam, the Mission’s ship, after 22 years with the nonprofit service organization.

