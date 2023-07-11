News

BAR HARBOR — Approximately 24,000 patients who received care at Mount Desert Island Hospital, its nine heath centers or its handful of specialty clinics between January 2018 and May 3 of this year received a letter from the hospital last week alerting them of a cyber security breach.

On May 4, the Information Technology Department at the hospital noticed some irregularities in the hospital’s internal systems that signaled an intrusion, according to hospital CEO Chrissi Maguire. Within a half hours’ time, the IT department was able to shut down the attack, and the hospital never lost control of the entire system.

