BANGOR — The court ruling on the lawsuit between the Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods and the Town of Bar Harbor will come after a 30-30-20 briefing schedule, which Town Council Chair Val Peacock explained at Tuesday’s council meeting.

What this means is that from the time that the transcripts from the trial are released, the plaintiffs will have 30 days to file their brief. Once that is done, the defendants will then have 30 days to file their brief in response to the plaintiffs’. Once both sides have filed their briefs, the plaintiffs will then have 20 days to file their final brief, which means that it will be close to three months before all the briefs have been filed. Then, District Judge Lance Walker, who is presiding over the case, can take as much time as he feels is necessary to give a ruling.