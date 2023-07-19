BANGOR — The court ruling on the lawsuit between the Association to Preserve and Protect Local Livelihoods and the Town of Bar Harbor will come after a 30-30-20 briefing schedule, which Town Council Chair Val Peacock explained at Tuesday’s council meeting.
What this means is that from the time that the transcripts from the trial are released, the plaintiffs will have 30 days to file their brief. Once that is done, the defendants will then have 30 days to file their brief in response to the plaintiffs’. Once both sides have filed their briefs, the plaintiffs will then have 20 days to file their final brief, which means that it will be close to three months before all the briefs have been filed. Then, District Judge Lance Walker, who is presiding over the case, can take as much time as he feels is necessary to give a ruling.
“It’s up to him [Walker]. There’s no deadline for that one, but we’re assuming that we’re going to get it hopefully by the end of the year,” Peacock told the council. “That’s a little bit longer than the original timeline that we were hoping for a decision, but that’s where we are.”
Peacock noted that the timing of the ruling is inconvenient for the town since it will come very close to the end of the year, which could make future cruise ship seasons difficult to schedule.
She said that the council will be holding an executive session at its next meeting to discuss how to tackle that issue. Until a ruling is made, the town will continue to adhere to the current memorandum of agreement. Unless the town wins the lawsuit, the 2024 season will continue to operate under the MOA in the same way that the 2023 season did.
Peacock also noted that the bulk of the town’s legal costs for this case are behind them, and that from this point forward, their legal activities will be back to what they would normally be. This is a relief to the town since legal fees have far exceeded the allotted budget this year. Peacock also thanked the town officials who attended the trials and testified.
Judge Walker called a recess on the evening of June 13, bringing the trial between APPLL and the town to a close. The trial, which Judge Walker called “a quintessentially Maine case,” lasted for three days at the Maine District Court in Bangor.
The case began in December of 2022 when APPLL filed a suit against the town over the citizens initiative ordinance. If enforced, the ordinance would allow no more than 1,000 cruise ship passengers daily to disembark. The Penobscot Bay and River Pilots Association joined APPLL as plaintiff intervenors, and Charles Sidman joined the town as a defendant intervenor. A ruling on the case will come after the briefing is finished, which could take months.
Testimony was given by 17 witnesses over the course of the trial. The plaintiffs called nine witnesses who gave testimony about their connection to the cruise ship industry, how their livelihood is dependent on it and the effect that passengers have on the town. The main points that were made by the plaintiff’s witnesses were that placing a cap on passenger disembarkation is not a standard practice, that many businesses and jobs depend on the cruise industry and that the passengers have a negligible effect on congestion in town.
Sarah Flink, of Cruise Maine, and Adam Goldstein, formerly of Carnival Cruise Lines, gave testimony about their work within or in connection with the cruise ship industry. They both testified that bringing cruise ship passengers to a port where they are not all allowed to disembark is unprecedented in the cruise industry.
“It would not be any sort of cruise line practice to bring passengers to a port of call and not let them disembark,” said Flink.
Gelinas and Salvatore both spoke about their careers, piloting and tendering respectively, and how their livelihoods are directly linked to the cruise ship industry. Gelinas explained the competitive market for maritime jobs in Bar Harbor, saying that if business slowed down, the pilots would begin to lose employees to steadier jobs, and that they are not at liberty to raise their rates to make up for the loss of ships coming into port.
Salvatore testified that tender ships could not bring more than 149 passengers to shore at a time, and that if the ordinance was enforced, and more than 1,000 passengers disembarked, it will be the docks that are penalized for the violation, not the cruise lines.
Paul Paradis of Paradis Ace Hardware, Kristi Bond of the Fish Maine restaurant group and Kevin DesVeaux of West Street Cafe all gave testimony about the boost in revenue that local businesses get from cruise ship passengers and how it would be very difficult for them to operate without them.
“We’re not confident we can reach profitability without the cruise ships,” DesVeaux said. “I don’t believe any cruise ships are going to come [if the ordinance is enforced].”
DesVeaux and Bond, who is also the board president of APPLL, both explained that they heavily rely on cruise ship passengers coming to their restaurants for lunch when they disembark in town for the day. They both said that without the ships, they would need to open later in the summer and close earlier in the fall due to a lack of customers.
“If those are taken away, our season is Memorial Day to Labor Day, and that would be very detrimental,” Bond said.
Dr. Todd Gabe, an economist and professor of economics at the University of Maine, gave an expert testimony on the effects of cruise ship passengers on Bar Harbor’s local economy and sidewalk congestion. He explained his research, which indicated that cruise passengers had very little effect on the congestion of sidewalks in Bar Harbor.
“The ship’s impact on pedestrian level of service decreases to a 5.5 percent reduction in walking speeds at 1,000 feet from the point of entry, and the ship’s impact on walking speeds is ‘zero’ at about 1,400 feet from where a passenger enters the port,” read Gabe’s study.
On the other hand, he found that cruise passengers had a big effect on the local economy, with the average passenger spending roughly $108 in Bar Harbor: $24.60 on food and drink, $14.36 on clothing and $11.83 on souvenirs. Including a multiplier effect, Gabe concluded that the total spending in Bar Harbor by cruise passengers was $20,243,566 and the total labor income from cruise passengers was $5,384,795.
The other eight witnesses testified for the defendants. Four town officials gave testimony about how town operations are affected by cruise ships and explained the town’s role in cruise ship visitation to Bar Harbor. The other four witnesses were members of the public who testified that cruise ship passengers inconvenience their day-to-day lives in Bar Harbor.
Harbormaster and Police Lieutenant Chris Wharff, Financial Director and Interim Town Manager Sarah Gilbert, Town Council Chair Val Peacock and Town Council Vice Chair Gary Friedmann all gave testimony about town government and public service operations.
Wharff confirmed Salvatore’s earlier testimony that if the 1,000 daily passenger cap was enforced, the owners of the tender docks would be responsible for additional passengers disembarking and could be fined if that occurred. He said that they would need to file criminal trespass charges against any additional passengers to prevent them from disembarking. He also explained what his role as a law enforcement officer would be if the 1,000-passenger cap was enforced.
“My role would be to ensure that the passengers were counted coming off the ship, and if more than 1,000 passengers were counted, we would report that to code enforcement as soon as possible,” said Wharff. He noted that a passenger cap violation is a code enforcement matter and not under the purview of police or harbormasters.
Gilbert, in her capacity as financial director, explained that the town charges two fees – a port development fee and a passenger fee – to visiting cruise ships. She said that port development fees fund capital expenditures, streetscapes, roads, sidewalks, maintenance and debt services. Passenger fees go toward operating expenses, fuel for the harbormaster and a donation to the Island Explorer.
“The fees have to benefit [cruise ship] passengers in some way,” said Gilbert. “The moneys can only be spent on cruise-ship-related expenditures.”
Friedman and Peacock, as members of the Town Council, explained how the town’s attitude towards cruise visitation has changed over time. Friedmann testified that at the time that the Cruise Ship Committee was formed, the town was encouraging cruise ship visitation. Peacock testified that in more recent years, the council has been under pressure to reduce cruise ship visitation. She explained that when visitation halted during the COVID pandemic, people took notice and investigated measures that would keep it this way, even though the town had been able to sustain its current level of visitation.
Dr. William Horner, former Bar Harbor Police Chief Nathan Young, local attorney and Warrant Committee Chair Seth Libby, and citizens initiative co-author Charles Sidman all provided testimony of the inconveniences that they have experienced because of cruise ship passengers creating crowds in town. Sidman also testified as an expert witness to rebut Dr. Gabe’s use of regression analysis in his studies.
The testimonies of Horner, Young and Libby followed many of the same discussion points. All the witnesses testified that they are Bar Harbor voters who often go to the downtown area, that they all notice crowds on cruise ship days, and that they sometimes change their regular excursions into town based on crowd activity.
Young added that during his time as a police officer, the department would add an officer for every cruise ship that was in port. Libby testified that the town has changed over the years and that he feels tourism businesses have taken over year-round ones.
Sidman explained during his testimony that he co-wrote the citizens initiative and helped come up with the 1,000-passenger disembarkation cap. He also spoke about his experience as a business owner, and how his business, the Argosy Gallery, has lost customers who are deterred by the downtown crowds. He said he moved the gallery from Main Street to Mount Desert Street to avoid the crowds.
As for his expert testimony, Sidman noted that while Gabe had provided a regression line in his study of pedestrian traffic, he did not provide the data in the study to support it. Without this data to back up the regression analysis, Sidman said that the study was unreliable.
There were 14 total attorneys involved in the trial. The plaintiffs and plaintiff intervenors were represented by nine attorneys, and the defendant and defendant intervenor were represented by six. Court was in session for roughly eight hours on day one, and nine and a half hours on each of the next two days.