BAR HARBOR — The town received an apology from American Cruise Lines for the unscheduled cruise ship that anchored in town on June 15.
Charles Robertson, president and CEO of American Cruise Lines, attended the Town Council meeting on June 28 to apologize to the council in person.
“The first thing and the most important thing to say is that we're sorry. If we had a disagreement about something, we should have addressed it when we found out, which was in March,” said Robertson, about the unscheduled arrival of the American Constitution.
“It was our fault entirely, and I'm sorry that we put you in this position immediately after an election, to be faced with our violation of the MOA.”
American Constitution violated the town’s memorandum of agreement with cruise lines by not adhering to the cutoff date for reservations, which was Jan. 15. The ship made its reservation requests in March, which the town rejected.
Robertson also noted that there had been a misunderstanding between American Cruise Lines and the town over the exemption in the MOA for U.S.-flagged ships with a lower berth capacity of fewer than 200 passengers.
“Mr. [Stephen] Wagner [town attorney] gave me a very reasonable explanation of the town's position on the exemption, which we now understand and we accept, and so we want to play by the rules,” he said.
The MOA does not allow more than three cruise ships to book anchorage per day, but this does not apply to U.S.-flagged cruise ships with that lower berth capacity. American Constitution, with its 170-passenger capacity, fits into this category.
Although ships under the exemption do not count toward the total number of ships anchored in the harbor, they must still have the proper reservations in place.
Robertson also came to the council with two requests that he asked the town to recognize under the MOA.
The first was to acknowledge the anchorage dates that American Cruise Lines had requested for the American Constitution. Robertson explained that although the requests to anchor in Bar Harbor were denied, a department at American Cruise Lines still put Bar Harbor as a destination on its schedule.
“Another department thought we were still going to be coming in March this season, so we have the remaining anchorages that I put before you that we would still like to come for one of our ships that was left off of the initial schedule,” explained Robertson. “Two ships are supposed to be in Bar Harbor this year and their schedules are already set and approved.”
The other American Cruise Lines ship that Robertson referred to is American Independence, a slightly smaller ship with a lower berth capacity of 90 passengers. That ship had made reservations before the Jan. 15 deadline and has been anchoring here on a regular basis.
Robertson also requested that American Cruise Lines ships be allowed to anchor in Anchorage A when they arrive in Bar Harbor due to the size of the ships and the different distances from the town’s anchorages to the tender docks.
According to the 2022 cruise ship standard operating procedures for the town of Bar Harbor, Anchorage A is approximately half a mile from the tender docks, while Anchorages B1 and B2 are roughly 1 mile. Because American Cruise Lines’ ships and tender boats are smaller than most of the ships visiting Bar Harbor, Robertson requested permission to drop anchor closer to shore for passenger comfort and safety reasons.
“We think we're an appropriate size ship to be at Anchorage A. Anchorage B is really uncomfortable for the Independence in particular,” explained Robertson. “We don't have the robust tendering operations for long tendering runs.”
American Cruise Lines’ tender boats are not equipped with radar, nor are they enclosed to protect passengers from the sun or rough weather conditions.
The current practice laid out in the MOA is that Anchorage B is the primary place to dock for incoming cruise ships. Anchorage A is used when there are more than two ships in the harbor on a single day, and it is given to the smallest ship in port. Pilots on cruise ships can use Anchorage A if they notify the harbormaster, but American Cruise Lines’ ships do not have pilots.
The council voted to deny both of Robertson’s requests because they went against the MOA.
“We really feel that the MOA is pretty clear in how ships are scheduled for anchoring in our harbor and that it would set a really bad precedent for the council to entertain a request to break MOA in the middle of the season,” said council Vice Chair Gary Friedmann.
Although council members did not change the MOA to make American Cruise Lines ships exempt from using Anchorage B as its primary anchorage, they acknowledged the request as a legitimate concern. The council and the harbormaster agreed that if weather conditions were not ideal and posed a safety risk, the ships could anchor at Anchorage A after checking in with the harbormaster.
“Your captain can explain to me that he felt there was a weather issue on a given day and that you need to use Anchorage A and that's totally fine, you just gotta let me know,” said Harbormaster Chris Wharff.
No changes were made to the current MOA at this meeting.