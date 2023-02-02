BAR HARBOR — If you’ve ever thought about buying a bridge, now is the time.
The Maine Department of Transportation is offering the Cromwell Brook No. 3 Bridge (built in 1945) to anyone with the means and desire to move it to another location. The department plans to replace the bridge in 2024/25 at a cost of $1.5 million.
The two-lane girder bridge carries Ledgelawn Avenue over Cromwell Brook in Bar Harbor. The structure is eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places as an early example of a prestressed concrete bridge.
Federal law requires the MDOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) “to first offer the historic bridge to any group that could legally take possession of the bridge and maintain it in a new location,” according to a public notice from MDOT.
There is some fine print associated with the transaction. The would-be buyer would assume all future legal and financial liability for the structure and would also need to finance the dismantling and removal of the bridge.
Those wishing to acquire the bridge must first make a proposal to the MDOT Environmental Office before Feb. 17. The FWHA, the Maine State Historic Preservation Officer and the MDOT will jointly determine the most appropriate use for the bridge from any proposals received.