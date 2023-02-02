News

Cromwell Brook 3 Bridge

The Cromwell Brook No. 3 Bridge (built in 1945) is currently available for adaptive reuse.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MDOT

BAR HARBOR — If you’ve ever thought about buying a bridge, now is the time.

The Maine Department of Transportation is offering the Cromwell Brook No. 3 Bridge (built in 1945) to anyone with the means and desire to move it to another location. The department plans to replace the bridge in 2024/25 at a cost of $1.5 million.

Tags

Recommended for you