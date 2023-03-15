MOUNT DESERT — A few opponents of a proposed six-unit workforce housing development in Northeast Harbor found various ways of saying “not in my backyard” without actually using those words at the Planning Board’s sketch plan review of the project last Wednesday.
Mount Desert 365 owns the 0.79-acre lot at the corner of Neighborhood and Manchester roads on which there is currently an old single-family home. The nonprofit organization wants to renovate that home and build another single family home and two duplexes on the property.
Kathy Miller, executive director of MD365, said that a study conducted in 2018 in collaboration with Island Housing Trust and others showed the need for hundreds of homes for people who drive on and off Mount Desert Island every day for work.
“So, this is a small drop in that bucket of what is needed,” she said of the proposed Northeast Harbor project. “Since that time we have seen things get far worse in terms of availability and. affordability for year-round people here on the island. There is no shortage of need.”
As for what buyers of the homes would be paying for them, Miller said, “We are looking to keep the cost of the homes well under $300,000. We would love to have it around $275,000.”
To keep the houses affordable in perpetuity, there would be a limit on how much the owners could sell them for.
“Who would buy a house that has a cap on how much the value can increase?” asked Neighborhood Road resident Andrew Kennedy. He also asked whether the home buyers were likely to live there for a long time or for only a year or two.
“My sense is that people tend to take less pride in places they think they're going to be leaving soon,” he said. “Is there a median period of time when people actually stay in houses like this?”
Steve Anastasia responded, saying, “I am what a resident looks like.”
Since 2013, he and his family have lived in Ripples Hill, the workforce housing neighborhood developed by Island Housing Trust in Somesville.
“I work for the National Park Service. I have two kids who have come up through the elementary school and are now in the high school,” he said. “The house is a long-term residence. We want to stay in this community.”
As for there being a limit on how much he could sell the house for if he chose to do so, Anastasia said, “You're not stagnant in its value. You're not losing money.”
Tracy Aberman, who lives on Sound Drive, questioned MD365’s rationale for putting six residences on the lot.
“It looks like you’re cramming too many houses onto that lot in a summer neighborhood,” she said. “What would be wrong with having fewer houses there? Three units would fit better into this neighborhood.
“I don't understand why the sensitivity level to the neighbors is so low in this project.”
Responding to the question about why six residences are being proposed, Miller said, “Because the need is that great and the ordinances allow us to have six. We are trying to do what the town needs.
“That property has always been a year-round property. The property across the street had, until its current owners, always been a year-round property. I think there is a history of at least part of Neighborhood Road being a year-round community. So, we think Neighborhood Road, within a block of the elementary school, is the right place to develop year-round housing.”
Betsy Kelly, who lives on Neighborhood Road, said, “I fully support the building of affordable housing in Northeast Harbor or anywhere in Maine where people need to live close to their work.
“I think there is a real PR problem here, and it is pitting summer residents against year-round residents, and it's painful. This neighborhood has always been a mix of year-round and summer residents who enjoy each other and get along very much. And this project has been very divisive.
“I challenge MD365 to create workforce housing that is the most beautiful, that is the most elegant, that has the most civic pride you could possibly imagine.”
Joseph Ryerson, a summer resident who lives on Manchester Road, asked Miller, “What happens if the person who moves in here loses their job? Do you throw them out?”
“Like any other homeowner, if they have a mortgage, they're working it out with their bank,” she said. “They can stay there as long as they wish to and can afford to.”
Ryerson then asked what happens when the homeowners retire. Do the workforce houses eventually become a cluster of retirement homes?
“They're not workforce anymore,” he said. “What's the point?”
Miller responded, “They maintain their affordability for people who worked until they retire.”
Several year-round residents in addition to Anastasia expressed support for the proposed workforce housing development during the Planning Board's sketch plan review.
Donna Reis, whose house on Manchester Road is adjacent to the property in question, said, “I am very appreciative of all the efforts that MD365 is doing. I just wanted to say thank you for all the attention and respect they had shown to all the residents of the town and for trying to keep it fitting in with the rest of the neighborhood. It's beautiful.”
Sam McGee said, “I think it's going to take more than just this project to help ameliorate an ever-shrinking supply of year-round housing options. The viability of our communities and generations of people who might want to live here year-round is really at risk.”
Martha Dudman, a Northeast Harbor resident and member of the Select Board, also spoke in favor of the proposed development.
“I see this as a small but important step to restoring year-round housing in the village of Northeast Harbor,” she said. “Young families starting out can't afford to buy a house here anymore. There are those who complain that this project will change the neighborhood. The neighborhood is already changed. This was always a year-round neighborhood.”
The next step in the Planning Board's consideration of MD365’s proposed development is to determine whether its subdivision application is complete. Then the board must decide whether the application conforms to all the relevant ordinances. A public hearing will be held before the board votes on whether to approve the application.