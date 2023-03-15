News

MD365 proposed development

An artist's drawing depicts two of the houses in a proposed workforce housing development in Northeast Harbor.

 DRAWING COURTESY OF MD365

MOUNT DESERT — A few opponents of a proposed six-unit workforce housing development in Northeast Harbor found various ways of saying “not in my backyard” without actually using those words at the Planning Board’s sketch plan review of the project last Wednesday.

Mount Desert 365 owns the 0.79-acre lot at the corner of Neighborhood and Manchester roads on which there is currently an old single-family home. The nonprofit organization wants to renovate that home and build another single family home and two duplexes on the property.

