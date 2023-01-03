CRANBERRY ISLES — Because virtually nothing was left of the Great Cranberry General Store after fire consumed it in the early morning hours of Dec. 27, investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office were unable to determine the cause of the blaze.
Meanwhile, the family who owned the store is planning to rebuild as soon as possible. The property on which it sat, near the town pier at the end of Great Cranberry Road, is owned by the town. But the Murch family had leased the property and owned the store for well over a decade.
“We want to rebuild as soon as possible; we are already working on the plans,” Janice Murch told the Islander. “The store will be the same, only better, because it will be a new building.
“It's good for the community in terms of being able to get groceries, but also just as a place to go. People sit on the front porch with a cup of coffee and talk to each other. And that doesn't happen a lot of places anymore.”
Dennis Dever who, as the town's code enforcement officer, issues building permits, said he doesn't see any obstacles to the Murch family rebuilding the general store.
“It would be a simple process to rebuild,” he said. “We keep things as simple as possible on the island because that's why people want to be out there.
“What happened is a shame because that place is very important to keeping a traditional community like you have on a small island,” Dever said. “It's a meeting place; it's very old fashioned.”
A very popular feature of the Great Cranberry General Store was the old-fashioned lunch counter.
“Early in the morning, the workers and people on the island who know each other were all there,” Dever said. “Some had breakfast, but they all had a quick meet and learned the latest news before heading off in different directions. Then a lot of them were back at lunchtime.
“They had some good muffins, too,” he said of the store. “That's one thing we'll miss until they get going again.”
