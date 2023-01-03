News

CRANBERRY ISLES — Because virtually nothing was left of the Great Cranberry General Store after fire consumed it in the early morning hours of Dec. 27, investigators from the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office were unable to determine the cause of the blaze.

Meanwhile, the family who owned the store is planning to rebuild as soon as possible. The property on which it sat, near the town pier at the end of Great Cranberry Road, is owned by the town. But the Murch family had leased the property and owned the store for well over a decade.

