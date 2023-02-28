ELLSWORTH — In a new FOX comedy series, a freshly minted animal control officer is tasked with removing a weasel from someone’s attic in his first hour on the job. Said weasel eventually runs into a fireplace and sets its tail on fire before darting under furniture, setting the living room furnishings on fire as well.
Here’s hoping activity should be calmer than that for the man or woman hired to be Hancock County’s first animal control officer – a part-time, regional position.
But first, the county needs applicants.
“We are looking for someone who is motivated, a self-starter with an ability to work independently because they will be out there on their own,” said County Administrator Michael Crooker. The candidate needs a driver’s license as well.
Crooker said the position will entail enforcing animal control laws for the state of Maine as well as any town ordinances dealing with animals.
“They respond to complaints about loose and stray animals and deliver those animals to shelters,” the administrator said. The job also involves taking animals in distress to vet or care facilities depending on the need.
No worries about a dog barfing in your own backseat, though, as the position comes with a retired police cruiser, courtesy of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
“Most of it is dealing with loose or stray animals or complaints about barking dogs,” said Crooker. “Oftentimes it's a dispute between neighbors.”
There are some unknowns with the position, it being new.
The county is starting it at 20 hours a week, offering a wage of $25 an hour.
“We hope it ends up averaging out to 20 hours or so,” said Crooker. “We could have some weeks that are very busy. And others where they don’t have much at all. If we can get this program going, we may find we can expand the program more – either making the position full time or adding another part time.”
Crooker said a retired law enforcement officer might be a good fit for the job or “someone who has love and care for animals and experience with that.”
County Unorganized Territories Supervisor and former town manager Millard Billings developed the program and helped recruit area towns to participate.
So far, eight municipalities have signed on to be part of the inaugural program, Crooker said. That includes agreeing to pay a $2,500 annual fee for the service.
The town of Stonington has joined. The Select Board voted unanimously in favor on Feb. 6.
“I’m grateful the county is willing to take a regional approach to this,” said Stonington Town Manager Kathleen Billings. “Millard’s been spearheading this and he did a great job.”
Maine law requires that each municipality have a certified animal control officer and a contract with a clinic to take lost or abandoned animals.
The duties often fall to police departments if a municipality has one. If not, then handing animal complaints falls to whichever position of greatest authority in a town, such as town manager or fire chief, according to Kathleen Billings.
The state of Maine Animal Welfare program started collecting data three years ago on complaints handled by animal control officers in Maine.
By and large, as Crooker said, the complaints involve dogs at large – with 5,791 such complaints taken in 2020. Wildlife complaints were the next largest category with 4,415, with dog license complaints encompassing 4,125.