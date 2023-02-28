News

ELLSWORTH — In a new FOX comedy series, a freshly minted animal control officer is tasked with removing a weasel from someone’s attic in his first hour on the job. Said weasel eventually runs into a fireplace and sets its tail on fire before darting under furniture, setting the living room furnishings on fire as well.

Here’s hoping activity should be calmer than that for the man or woman hired to be Hancock County’s first animal control officer – a part-time, regional position.