BAR HARBOR — After two decisions that will affect the town’s future occurred within two weeks of one another, the Town Council entered into executive session last Thursday to navigate how it will respond.
On Nov. 8, voters put the kibosh on a massive sector of the tourism industry by passing a citizen-led initiative to limit cruise ship passengers coming ashore to no more than 1,000 per day. Two weeks prior, a ruling handed down by the Hancock County Superior Court threw out a slew of 2020 charter changes, potentially invalidating subsequent town operations including voter decisions, Warrant Committee deliberations and routine budget processes.
Town Council Chair Valerie Peacock said the council is working to implement the land use ordinance amendment capping disembarkation.
“The vote is the vote. We heard the petition and heard the results of that,” she said.
Although the next cruise ship is scheduled for five months out, the council may have a longer window to develop and solidify its strategy with the harbormaster, who will have to come up with a reservation system, a violation system, and counting and tracking mechanism for persons disembarking.
The petition has a retroactive date of March 17, 2022, but Peacock said the 2023 season may not look much different because most of the cruise ships have been scheduled prior to that date.
But Town Manager Kevin Sutherland may have to tell a multi-billion dollar industry that a few cruises may not be allowed to come.
When the petition was first launched, the harbormaster put a freeze on new bookings. However, at an August meeting, after passing their own cruise management plan, council members voted to authorize the town’s harbormaster to accept reservations for the remainder of the 2022 season and those that “meet the newly agreed upon limits to anchor the 2023 season.”
But the town’s cruise ship plan to incrementally reduce ships has since been rendered meaningless with the passing of the citizens’ initiative.
“As I was still moving forward with the council’s cruise management plan, we booked under the new agreement – we booked ships for 2023 and 2024,” Sutherland said. “I’m going to have to have conversations with those cruise lines about these implications.”
When the town starts enforcing the passenger limit on a daily basis, Sutherland said neither the code enforcement officer – who will issue violations in the form of fines – nor the harbormaster have the bandwidth required to enforce these new changes due to a full-time work schedule addressing the harbor and parking.
“I’m going to need an additional person in each of those departments to manage this new program,” he said.
The only action that could throw a wrench in the new amendment is legal action by the cruise industry. The prospect of pending litigation was the subject of much speculation during council meetings and public hearings before the initiative was on the ballot.
“I hadn’t heard directly from any of the cruise lines that [lawsuits] was their immediate position,” Sutherland said. “I think it’s just a little too early to know.”
As for the court ruling nullifying charter changes enacted in June 2020, the town has the option to appeal the decision to the Maine Supreme Court. But after discussing that avenue with the town’s attorney in executive session, the council agreed to first ask Judge William Anderson for more clarification on how to undo those changes.
When passed by resident voters, those changes amended eight sections of the Town’s Charter, including the Warrant Committee composition and elections, the town’s budget process and the Town Council’s ability to adopt “minor” land use ordinance amendments.
Anderson ruled that the town wrongly presented those proposed changes to voters and should therefore be “set aside.”
Now, according to Peacock, the town is unsure how to ameliorate two years of decision-making based on those charter changes.
“My understanding is that we can ask for an amendment from the judge before we ask for an appeal,” she said.