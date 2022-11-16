News

BAR HARBOR — After two decisions that will affect the town’s future occurred within two weeks of one another, the Town Council entered into executive session last Thursday to navigate how it will respond.

On Nov. 8, voters put the kibosh on a massive sector of the tourism industry by passing a citizen-led initiative to limit cruise ship passengers coming ashore to no more than 1,000 per day. Two weeks prior, a ruling handed down by the Hancock County Superior Court threw out a slew of 2020 charter changes, potentially invalidating subsequent town operations including voter decisions, Warrant Committee deliberations and routine budget processes.

Tags

Recommended for you