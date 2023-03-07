BAR HARBOR — The Town Council made several adjustments to the budget last week, whittling it down from the initially proposed 15 percent tax hike to a 9.5 percent increase.
The $37 million budget, down from $38 million, would increase the mill rate from $9.32 to $10.21. For the average home valued at $405,000, that translates to a $60 increase.
Most of the budget cuts came from the reduction of capital improvement projects and the removal of service enhancements, additional funding requests from various departments for new services, or improvements to existing services that have not been funded in previous years.
Before former Town Manager Kevin Sutherland resigned in January, he created a budget with department heads and staff that called for a $1 million increase in expenses to fund partially or fully 24 of the 29 requested service enhancements. Last Tuesday, the council axed eight more requests, removed two that will be supported by the 2023 budget, and transferred three to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
Most of the rejected requests came from the town manager’s office and totaled $100,000. Two of the manager’s requests – a $10,000 GIS (geographic information system) update and $1,500 in sustainability membership fees for the International Council for Local Environmental Initiatives (ICLEI) – will be funded in the 2023 fiscal year budget.
The council also transferred a few larger ticket proposals from the general fund to be financed through ARPA grants, namely $119,900 for Jesup Memorial Library and $50,000 for the Mount Desert Island YMCA.
The council also moved to add a $100,000 staff planner position for the town that was not in the initial budget proposal. The new staffer would take on day-to-day tasks in the Planning Department and, according to Planning Director Michele Gagnon, allow the department to focus on larger projects.
The council’s motions came after a joint session with the Warrant Committee, which gave its recommendations on budget items. Some Warrant Committee recommendations diverged from the council’s position, such as not adding a staff planner position or giving the library additional funding due to concerns over budget increases.
Warrant Committee Chair Seth Libby said the committee’s contention is that the town may commit itself to additional funding in the future if the library’s request is approved. After the joint session ended, the council decided by a vote of 5-1 to use ARPA funds to support the library’s request. Cough is the only council member who voted down the proposal.
The committee did support both requests for the YMCA and a new shared mental health liaison split between Bar Harbor and Mount Desert.
The Conners Emerson school budget was also discussed. While a bond measure is likely to go before voters in June for a new school build that could cost upward of $60 million, the committee suggested the council consider increasing funds for building maintenance. In the last year, the 1950s building has experienced a broken boiler, 22 roof leaks and a library that had to be closed due to water seepage.
“Recent incidents at Conners Emerson have underscored the need for immediate and, perhaps, material repairs to ensure the school remains in safe and sound condition,” Libby said.
“This need is real, may be exacerbated by further delay, and will persist for the near future, regardless of what decision voters make regarding the expected school bond later this year.”
In regard to a $50,000 school request for a hybrid van and two charging stations, the committee recommended Conners Emerson look into a more cost-effective alternative.
The council also approved a 10 percent increase to the annual short-term housing permit fee, raising it to $275, and reduced the communicator coordinator position to a service allocation for $35,000.