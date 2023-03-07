News

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council made several adjustments to the budget last week, whittling it down from the initially proposed 15 percent tax hike to a 9.5 percent increase.

The $37 million budget, down from $38 million, would increase the mill rate from $9.32 to $10.21. For the average home valued at $405,000, that translates to a $60 increase.

Victoria DeCoster covers the Bar Harbor area including town boards and committees. She recently moved to the island after graduating from Syracuse University last year. Contact Victoria with tips and story ideas.

