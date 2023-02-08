BAR HARBOR — Until pending litigation over cruise ship limits is resolved, the Cruise Ship Committee is likely to see a pause of its monthly meetings.
At a Tuesday Town Council meeting, council member Matthew Hochman, who also sits on the Cruise Ship Committee, said he would reach out to Cruise Ship Committee Chair Martha Searchfield to request the committee not meet until April or May. The action was prompted by a discussion concerning conflicts of interest for committee members who are involved in a lawsuit against the town over a 1,000-person disembarkation limit.
Stephen Wagner, the town’s attorney from Rudman Winchell, said that a conflict of interest arises when any member has a financial interest in the outcome of the litigation and whose interest may be altered by any motion or action of the committee.
“This could be a vote on a statement about the ordinance or the lawsuit. This could be rulemaking about the ordinance. This could be a vote or some summary of potential impacts from implementing the ordinance,” he said.
Wagner said, “We have certain parties who have submitted affidavits stating … that they’re either themselves directly, or their employees will be directly impacted by the outcome of the litigation and the enforcement of the ordinance. So I think that that is essentially a concession that there is a financial impact.”
Eben Salvatore is a member of the Cruise Ship Committee who has submitted an affidavit as a plaintiff against the town. He also manages several properties owned and operated by various Walsh family entities that benefit from cruise ship tourism and which are also named as plaintiffs in the suit, including B.H. Piers, B.H.W.W. and Golden Anchors.
In his affidavit, Salvatore states that the reduction in cruise ship passengers brought by the ordinance “will lead to a catastrophic impact on our two tender facilities,” and, “will render the private tender vessels obsolete for tendering in Bar Harbor.”
Wagner advised that town officials and employees should not discuss litigation with any party named as a plaintiff, or person who has submitted an affidavit in support of the litigation. Additionally, he said the council should not allow the Cruise Ship Committee to schedule a meeting while litigation is pending due to potential conflicts of interest.
“Just as a practical matter that is going to raise some process concerns and it could raise some appearance of impropriety concerns as well from the public,” Wagner said.
He asked the council to consider disbanding the committee entirely or reorganizing it to better serve the changing interests of the town. Originally, the committee was created to bring in leading experts from an industry that the town robustly backed. As public opinion swung to ire of growing cruise ship tourism, it raised questions about the committee’s special interests.
“Does [a committee] continue to serve the purpose we created it for?” Wagner asked.
