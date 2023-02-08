News

BAR HARBOR — Until pending litigation over cruise ship limits is resolved, the Cruise Ship Committee is likely to see a pause of its monthly meetings.

At a Tuesday Town Council meeting, council member Matthew Hochman, who also sits on the Cruise Ship Committee, said he would reach out to Cruise Ship Committee Chair Martha Searchfield to request the committee not meet until April or May. The action was prompted by a discussion concerning conflicts of interest for committee members who are involved in a lawsuit against the town over a 1,000-person disembarkation limit.

