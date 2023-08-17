BAR HARBOR — The Town Council has voted unanimously to restructure the police department mental health liaison position to make it a town employee rather than a contracted employee.
The cost of this position will be split 60/40 between Bar Harbor and Mount Desert and will likely be based in the Bar Harbor police station.
For nearly two years, the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police departments have contracted a mental health crisis worker from Aroostook Mental Health Services (AMHC) to assist police responding to mental health crises.
During this time, the position has been paid for with $60,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funding from Bar Harbor and with $40,000 from Mount Desert, but the position will now be funded as part of the town budget.
“We started a pilot program almost two years ago with AMHC, who does crisis response for Hancock and Washington counties,” said Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Captain and Interim Chief David Kerns. “With the increase in mental health calls that we were responding to, we were looking to get into hiring somebody on board as far as social work.”
Kerns explained during an Aug. 15 Town Council meeting, that having a mental health professional working with police officers both in the field and at the station has been a huge success.
“We saw huge dividends by having a mental health worker in our police department,” he said.
The original contracted mental health liaison position was part time, but because of the position’s success, police hoped to move to a full-time contract. Efforts with AMHC to create a full-time, contracted position did not move forward due to the position’s wage, which the police departments felt was too low.
At the request of council members, Kerns explained the duties that the mental health liaison performed for the police departments and the reason that a mental health professional was contracted in the first place. During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, police began to receive more and more calls for mental-health-related problems and incidents.
“We've seen an uptick in the amount of mental health calls,” Kerns explained. “Maybe a third of the calls that we go on have some sort of mental health or substance abuse component to them.”
Kerns said that the liaison often responded to situations alongside officers, which police felt was necessary because she was not a town employee. But she conducted follow-up meetings without officers when it was not necessary for them to be there.
Kerns also explained that the mental health liaison was also an integral part of the work done at the station, and that she helped officers work through their own trauma from situations that they had experienced in the field.
Kern noted that in some situations related to mental health, police officers are not always the ones best suited to provide a person with help, and that’s where the mental health liaison comes in. He said that sometimes, without the proper professional to help handle a situation, it could potentially spiral out of control and end badly. He gave examples of mental health crises that have resulted in high-speed chases or with officers being in dangerous situations with armed assailants.
“From the law enforcement side, what we were seeing happen was that we as a law enforcement agency couldn’t provide or couldn’t connect that person to services within the community,” said Kerns. “What we would hope to do is when we see these types of spiraling and escalating situations in the community, get services in at the point where we can go ‘this is going to end bad.’”
Kerns said that without a mental health professional, officers often need to take individuals experiencing mental health crises into protective custody to bring them to a hospital. The problem is that when the individual is released from the hospital, the police have no way to make sure that the patient gets the help they need going forward.
“We can see it escalating, but the services that we have as a law enforcement agency aren't connecting these people, as much as we try,” Kerns said. “Hopefully we can better serve the people that we’re serving as well as the community in general.
Council member Matt Hochman felt that having a mental health liaison working with the police was a step in the right direction for law enforcement. He moved to restructure the contracted position into a town position, making the mental health liaison a full-time town employee.
“We see news reports every day around the country of incidents that escalated to a point where there was a bad outcome, where had there been this sort of crisis intervention, they may not have escalated to that point,” said Hochman.
“You guys being proactive and bringing this to us and trying to get this position in there, I think, shows a real commitment to de-escalation, to making sure that people who need that mental health response, not the law enforcement response, are going to get the care that they need.”