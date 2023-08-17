News

Captain Kerns

Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Captain and Interim Chief David Kerns explains the position of a police department mental health liaison to the Town Council members at their meeting Aug. 15.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY MALACHY FLYNN

BAR HARBOR — The Town Council has voted unanimously to restructure the police department mental health liaison position to make it a town employee rather than a contracted employee.

The cost of this position will be split 60/40 between Bar Harbor and Mount Desert and will likely be based in the Bar Harbor police station.