Cops & Courts

ELLSWORTH — The U.S. Marshals Service in Maine is alerting the public of a phone scam involving individuals claiming to be U.S. marshals or other federal officials.

During these calls, scammers are “spoofing” actual U.S. Marshals' Office phone numbers attempting to fraudulently collect money by threatening legal consequences. The scammers claim potential victims need to “pay a fine or post bond” or face being arrested, losing their property, banking accounts or other consequences.