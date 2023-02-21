SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A Tremont man is still at large after evading police twice last week and leading officers on a high-speed chase on Feb. 16.
Events began to unfold a couple days earlier.
Southwest Harbor Police Officer Franklin Burke told the Islander that he saw Jacob Russell, 38, of Tremont, walking along the road by The Wendell Gilley Museum on Feb. 14. Officer Burke knew there was an active warrant from the Bar Harbor Police Department for Russell’s arrest. The warrant was regarding a burglary on Feb. 8 at a Bar Harbor residence.
When Officer Burke went to arrest Russell, he resisted, knocking the officer to the ground before running into the woods. Burke and bystanders followed but lost sight of Russell, the officer said. Members of the Bar Harbor Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff's Office joined the pursuit, but the sheriff’s police dog lost Russell’s scent at Pemetic Elementary School.
According to Officer Burke, Russell was next seen in Tremont on the morning of Feb. 16 in a silver 2006 Honda Pilot that was confirmed stolen from a property on the High Road in Tremont. Southwest Harbor police pursued the Honda, which did not stop and which began to travel at dangerous speeds. The vehicle left Southwest Harbor’s jurisdiction and Hancock County Sheriff's Office deputies took over the chase.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the Honda was recovered in Waltham on Feb. 17. A pickup truck was stolen from the general area that day and was recovered in Bangor; however, the stolen pickup cannot be linked to Russell officially.
Russell remains at large. Additional warrants for his arrest have been issued.
“When we locate him, I will gladly update. Right now, it's an ongoing investigation,” said Hancock County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chief Corey Bagley on Tuesday.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.
