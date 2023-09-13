TREMONT — A Tremont man was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison Sept. 8 after pleading guilty to one count of Class A domestic violence aggravated assault.
Dusten Phippen, 33, also pleaded guilty to domestic violence criminal threatening and violating conditions of release. In exchange, the state dismissed one count of domestic violence assault and one count of violating conditions of release.
The charge of aggravated assault is usually a Class B charge but because Phippen had similar prior convictions it was elevated to a Class A, said Assistant District Attorney Heather Staples. Phippen was convicted of aggravated assault twice last year.
In this latest case, Phippen strangled his girlfriend on two occasions on Feb. 2, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed by Cpl. Kelvin Mote.
“Dusten had also threatened to kill her during the incident,” Mote wrote. The victim “... had marks around her neck and a bruise on her elbow from the assaults. She also stated she could not talk or breathe during the times he was strangling her.”
“Dusten also destroyed her house, throwing food, clothing, dishes and damaging a TV in the house and pouring paint through all the drawers in the house before leaving and running into the woods,” Mote stated.
Phippen was also sentenced to four months for an assault and one month for disorderly conduct. Phippen is shown on video beating another Hancock County Jail inmate with a bar of soap in a sock as well as calling the inmate names on May 14, according to an affidavit filed by Hancock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Dylan Hall.