SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A Tremont man is still at large after evading police twice in the last week and leading officers on a high-speed chase on Feb. 16.
Events began to unfold a couple of days earlier.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A Tremont man is still at large after evading police twice in the last week and leading officers on a high-speed chase on Feb. 16.
Events began to unfold a couple of days earlier.
Southwest Harbor police officer Franklin Burke told the Islander that he located Jacob Russell, 38, of Tremont, walking along the roadside on Feb. 14. Knowing there was an active warrant from the Bar Harbor Police Department for Russell’s arrest, Officer Burke approached Russell outside the Wendell Gilley Museum in Southwest Harbor.
When approached by Burke, Russell resisted arrest, knocking Burke to the ground before running into the woods. Burke and bystanders followed but soon lost sight of Russell, the officer said.
Members of the Bar Harbor Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff's Office soon joined the pursuit, but the sheriff’s police dog lost the scent at Pemetic Elementary School.
According to Officer Burke, Russell was next seen in Tremont on Thursday morning in a vehicle believed to have been stolen from a property on High Road in town. Southwest Harbor police pursued the vehicle, which would not stop and which began to travel at dangerous speeds. The vehicle left Southwest Harbor’s jurisdiction and Hancock County Sheriff's Office deputies took over the chase.
The vehicle was last seen near the town of Franklin and Russell is still at large, police said.
Charges are pending for assault of an officer, resisting arrest, burglary, eluding police and driving to endanger.
“Officer Burke did get injured in the assault,” said Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall. “But he's back to work.”
Chief Hall said he has been communicating with deputies. “I don’t know where he is right now,” he said, “but I know those guys are out looking for him.”
Reporter
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.