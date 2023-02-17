Cops & Courts

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A Tremont man is still at large after evading police twice in the last week and leading officers on a high-speed chase on Feb. 16.

Events began to unfold a couple of days earlier.

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

