SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Richard Strout, whose recent hiring as a police officer here sparked a social media storm of angry, scared citizens, is no longer a member of the police department.
Friday morning, Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall posted the following on the department’s Facebook page:
"Mr. Strout is no longer employed by the Southwest Harbor Police Dept. I am writing to publicly apologize to the residents of Southwest Harbor and the greater community for damaging your trust in this department. This was never my intention. I want to thank every citizen who came forward and expressed their concern in whichever form that took. The safety of the citizens is first and foremost, and you did not nor would you feel safe if Mr. Strout continued. I hope that this can begin the process of regaining your trust."
This came after a meeting that Chief Hall had with two citizens on June 29. "They articulated very clearly everyone’s concerns and they did it in a professional l manner, I gave it a lot of thought and in the long run, my responsibility is to the community," Hall told the Islander.
Strout's hiring was publicly announced on June 27. By June 29, an online petition calling for his removal had 1,078 signatures. Those who signed the petition cited alleged assaults by Strout that occurred during his time as a police officer in Machias.
The Bangor Daily News reported in 2012 that Strout had been fired from the Machias Police Department and then filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the town for wrongful termination after he informed the police chief and town officials that a reserve officer was working more hours than permitted under state law. According to BDN reporting, the lawsuit stated that Strout had been fired because he had failed a psychological exam. The lawsuit was settled in Strout’s favor in 2012.
In the spring and summer of 2013, BDN reported that three lawsuits were filed against Strout, the town of Machias and Machias Police Chief Grady Dwelley. The lawsuits accused Strout of assault and sexual assault during arrests he made in 2007 and 2010.
These cases were subsequently dismissed.
"There is no question I need to regain trust of people first and foremost," Chief Hall told the Islander.
Chief Hall also said that the department had withdrawn its conditional offer of employment and that Strout will not be paid any severance from the police department.