Cops & Courts

Michael Boucher

Patrol Officer Michael Boucher is the newest addition to the Southwest Harbor Police Department.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Police Department filled one of its two open patrol officer positions in October. Michael Boucher, who resides in Franklin and is originally from Ellsworth, was hired for the job. He has been part time in law enforcement for 10 years.

“I’m a proactive law enforcement officer,” Boucher explained. “I feel like I am being paid by the town, so I feel like I need to be out there… building relationships with community members and businesses.”

Tags

Reporter

Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.

