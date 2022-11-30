SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Police Department filled one of its two open patrol officer positions in October. Michael Boucher, who resides in Franklin and is originally from Ellsworth, was hired for the job. He has been part time in law enforcement for 10 years.
“I’m a proactive law enforcement officer,” Boucher explained. “I feel like I am being paid by the town, so I feel like I need to be out there… building relationships with community members and businesses.”
Boucher began his career in law enforcement in Machias. Most recently, he spent two and a half years as an officer in Dexter. Since his hiring in Southwest Harbor, the new officer has been participating in field training with the police department, working on patrol under the supervision of a field training officer. His first official day on the job will be in mid-December. Come mid-January, Boucher will attend the police academy in order to move from part-time to full-time status, which will allow him to take on more responsibility and give him abilities to act effectively and independently. Boucher will join three other patrol officers along with Police Chief John Hall, Lieutenant Mike Miller and two part-time officers.
“I am very excited about it. I think he will be a great addition to the community,” said Chief Hall.
Boucher is just as pleased with his new workplace. “This is a very good department, the people in this town are very lucky to have the department they do,” he said, noting that the Southwest Harbor Police Department is working on getting accredited. “It shows drive,” he said.
Accreditation means that a law enforcement agency is exercising the latest best practice policies approved by the state. Since Hall was hired as chief in July of 2021, he has worked to “take phenomenal employees and encourage them to do even better” while “trying to change the course of the budget by increasing training, getting policy and procedure up to current standards.” Under Chief Hall, the department has gotten “all new radios for officers, in the cruisers and for dispatch…and upgraded tools like tasers and body cameras,” the latter of which are a new introduction to the department.
While Boucher will be another set of hands in the department, there is still a vacancy for a full-time officer. That position was approved by the Select Board in 2021 and would be filled by a community officer with the goal of “engaging the community at events and celebrations and also freeing up some time for the other full time officers,” said Chief Hall.
The role would also include a presence in Pemetic Elementary, “not as an enforcing role but more of community engagement,” said Chief Hall. The school and the town have worked together in the past to have a DARE officer program in Pemetic. “The community has wanted an officer in the school,” said the chief, who has given talks for students at the school on everything from crime scene physics to deescalating body language. “There are a wide range of topics officers are able to speak on that most people don’t realize,” said the chief, who finds himself and his patrol officers faced with new challenges each day.
Chief Hall noted that things are changing rapidly due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, dispatch received 1,216 calls. So far this year, dispatch has taken 1,075. “It seems like calls related to drug overdose, drug abuse and mental health crises are going to be higher this year,” said Chief Hall, explaining that the stress of the pandemic has led to more apparent drug use. “We are not mental health case workers,” he said, “but on a day-to-day basis, we get wellness check cases all the time. Our guys get a lot of training in that. Most of the people we arrest are related to drug use, whether it is alcohol or meth or fentanyl…our job is to manage those stressful situations with a positive outcome.” Chief Hall noted that this is an issue much larger than just Southwest Harbor in that both private and publicly funded mental health workers are few and far between.
With the addition of Boucher, the Southwest Harbor Police Department is one step closer to being fully staffed after a short-handed summer. “They are invested in this town,” said Chief Hall of his officers. Looking forward, the department will continue its search for a final police officer, continue moving toward accreditation and training officers on tactics for handling new issues.
Piper Curtin covers municipal government in Southwest Harbor and arts for Mount Desert Island. She recently moved to Southwest Harbor after graduating from St. Lawrence University. Piper welcomes tips and story ideas.