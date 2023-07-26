ELLSWORTH — A man who was shot in the head and found wounded but alive on the Bayside Road last week escaped his captors by diving into the water, according to a revised arrest warrant affidavit filed by Maine State Police Detective Dana Austin.
Two men, Dimitry Dubrovsky, 29, of Bar Harbor, and Duncan Haass, 30 of Lamoine, have been charged with attempted murder in the July 14 shooting of Spencer Trott, 37.
Trott told the Maine State Police that he had moved to the area from southern Maine to find work. He found work with Haass, who owns a lobster boat, and Dubrovsky, who is Haass’s deck captain.
Police allege that Dubrovsky and Haass tried to murder Trott by shooting him in the head with a firearm, removing Trott from a cabin he’d been renting and loading him in the back of a pickup truck.
The two men “then took Trott to an abandoned property near 170 Bayside Road, Ellsworth,” Austin wrote. “Dimitry Dubrovsky dragged the severely injured Spencer Trott to a secluded area by a stream while armed with a firearm. Spencer Trott was then able to escape by diving into the water and after hiding in a shed for a time period, he then walked onto the Bayside Road seeking help, which came in the form of a Maine State Trooper.”
Detective Scott Duff interviewed Trott at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor the morning of July 17.
Trott advised the detective that he doesn’t want anything bad to happen to the two men.
“This is a shock to him because they were brothers to him,” Duff wrote. “They have been family to him. He almost feels this could have been an accident.”
There’s a little more detail about the incident outlined in the court document.
Trott had been sitting on a sofa watching YouTube and getting ready for bed when the door to the cabin burst open and Haass told him to get his stuff because he had to leave. A gun was shot near his head, he told Duff.
Trott asked the pair why he had to leave. While Trott was putting his shoes on, someone fired a gun into his head.
“He felt paralyzed,” Duff stated. “He isn’t sure who dragged him out of the house. Dimitry began punching him in the face. They tied his hands and his feet.”
“He remembers waking up and he was being dragged by Dimitry,” said Duff. “Dimitry was dragging him by his arms. Dimitry had a gun in his hand. He asked Dimitry if he could pray first and Dimitry told him no. He told Dimitry he forgave him. He looked down and noticed one of his legs came free from the rope. He said something to Dimitry to distract him. He dove into some water and held his breath and swam as far as he could. The water was deep enough that when he dove, he didn’t hit anything. When he felt he was safe, he went on land and hid in a shed or trailer.”
“He thinks he was dragged 15 feet when he broke free,” the affidavit stated. “He saw the water and noticed his leg was free. He stood up and pushed off his leg and dove into the water. The body of water that he dove in was near where he waved the cars down.”
Haass has retained Augusta attorney Walter McKee.
Dubrovsky is being held on $350,000 cash bail and Haass on $250,000 cash bail.
A hearing on a motion filed by the District Attorney’s Office to revoke Dubrovsky’s bail has been scheduled for Aug. 9. Dubrovsky had been on bail when the alleged shooting occurred on a previous charge of aggravated reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies alleged that Dubrovsky was one of four fishermen en route to work at 4 a.m. on an August 2021 day when the fishermen were involved in a road rage incident involving another vehicle. Deputies said during the encounter, Dubrovsky “exited his vehicle and fired four rounds from his handgun, striking the front passenger side tire of the other vehicle involved.”
Attorneys for Dubrovsky and Haass during an initial appearance said neither has a criminal record beyond Dubrovsky’s pending charge.
Ellsworth attorney Will Ashe represents Dubrovsky in the attempted murder case. Daniel Pileggi of Acadia Law Group has been representing Dubrovsky in the 2021 incident. However, Pileggi said he has submitted a motion to withdraw from that case to allow Ashe to represent Dubrovsky on both matters.
There was no word from the hospital on Trott’s condition.