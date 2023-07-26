Cops & Courts

ELLSWORTH — A man who was shot in the head and found wounded but alive on the Bayside Road last week escaped his captors by diving into the water, according to a revised arrest warrant affidavit filed by Maine State Police Detective Dana Austin.

Two men, Dimitry Dubrovsky, 29, of Bar Harbor, and Duncan Haass, 30 of Lamoine, have been charged with attempted murder in the July 14 shooting of Spencer Trott, 37.

