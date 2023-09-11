BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police departments held a final signoff for a longtime officer at the Bar Harbor Police Station last week.
Sergeant Leigh Guildford, who has served with Mount Desert and Bar Harbor for 18 out of his 38 years in law enforcement, retired on Friday.
Guildford’s daughter, Rebecca Prefontaine, who is also in law enforcement, gave a heartfelt speech as she signed her father off for the last time over the radio.
“Sgt. Leigh Guildford, it is with enormous pride and admiration that today, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at 1500 hours, that I, your daughter, badge number 2326, deliver your final sign off,” Prefontaine said.
Prefontaine went over her father’s law enforcement career, from his start as a part-time officer in Bar Harbor in 1980 all the way to his retirement. Over the course of his career, Guildford served with the Bar Harbor Fire Department from 1981 to 1983 before becoming a full-time police officer in Pittsfield.
After serving three years in Pittsfield, Guildford joined the Ellsworth Police Department, where he served until he joined the Mount Desert Police Department in 2005.
“On behalf of the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Department, your co-workers – and the citizens of Pittsfield, the City of Ellsworth, the town of Mount Desert and surrounding towns, and the town of Bar Harbor – I thank you for your 43 years of sacrifice, dedicated service and unwavering professionalism. Your journey has been rewarding, but also long and not always easy,” Prefontaine continued.
“Sergeant Guildford, badge 404, Dad, it is my great honor to say that you have safely reached the finish line. I am so unbelievably proud of you. I love you, Dad. Bar Harbor Control to 404 – you are officially 10-7 for the last time.”
The Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police departments were joined by members of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the National Park Service, who came down to the station to wish Guildford well in retirement.
Police Captain and Interim Chief David Kerns gave a speech, during which he thanked Guildford for his service.
“You will be missed,” Kerns told Guildford. “I expect that you won’t be a stranger.”
“I’ll remember this for as long as I live and I appreciate it all,” Guildford replied.
Guildford said that, even after four decades in law enforcement, the decision to retire was a difficult one, but he is happy to be stepping away from the action and is eager to start his next chapter.
“It’s time to get out of the way and let the younger guys take over,” he said.
Guildford recalled that the highlight of his time with the departments was not any particular event but that it was simply the opportunity to work with the people of Bar Harbor and Mount Desert.
“You know, you’d think over all those years you'd have this one event, one thing that would stick out, but it doesn't really for me. It's just the whole package, I’ve really enjoyed working with these people,” Guildford said. “I've worked with some wonderful departments, and this department is probably the best one that I could have ended my career with.”
As for retirement, Guildford said that what he is looking forward to most is spending time with his grandchildren and making up for some of the family time that he lost over the years due to his job.
“It'll be nice to have some free time,” said Guildford. “Over all these years, I've missed an awful lot of stuff with my kids, and I don't intend to do that with my grandkids, so there'll be a lot of soccer games and basketball games and stuff like that. I'm looking forward to that.”