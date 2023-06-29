Cops & Courts

Richard Strout

Richard Strout, Southwest Harbor’s new police officer, stands next to a department vehicle on June 27 at the station.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Concerned citizens will have a chance to air their grievances over the police department’s recent hiring of a new officer during a public hearing at the Southwest Harbor Select Board meeting on July 11.

This comes after a small group of protesters gathered outside of the Southwest Harbor Police Department around noon on June 29 in protest of Richard Strout, who is alleged to have assaulted multiple victims over a decade ago while on the Machias police force.

Tags

Recommended for you