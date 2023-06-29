SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Concerned citizens will have a chance to air their grievances over the police department’s recent hiring of a new officer during a public hearing at the Southwest Harbor Select Board meeting on July 11.
This comes after a small group of protesters gathered outside of the Southwest Harbor Police Department around noon on June 29 in protest of Richard Strout, who is alleged to have assaulted multiple victims over a decade ago while on the Machias police force.
The Bangor Daily News reported in 2012 that Strout had been fired from the Machias Police Department and then filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the town for wrongful termination after he informed the police chief and town officials that a reserve officer was working more hours than permitted under state law. According to BDN reporting, the lawsuit stated that Strout had been fired because he had failed a psychological exam. The lawsuit was settled in Strout’s favor in 2012.
In the spring and summer of 2013, BDN reported that three lawsuits were filed against Strout, the town of Machias and Machias Police Chief Grady Dwelley. The lawsuits accused Strout of assault and sexual assault during arrests he made in 2007 and 2010.
These cases were subsequently dismissed.
The protesters were also there in support of Brad Jordan, who organized a petition against the hiring of Strout, and Alex Foster, a relative of a victim of Strout’s alleged assaults as they met with Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall.
As of Thursday, Jordan’s online petition that calls for the removal of Strout from the police force has been signed by 1,078 people. In it, Jordan writes, “As a former resident of Machias, Maine, I have witnessed firsthand the devastating impact this officer's actions have had on individuals who trusted him to protect and serve. By signing this petition, we can collectively demand action from the relevant authorities to address these serious allegations.”
Foster said that he was in the meeting because he had had an experience as a child linked to Strout. He recalled a Christmas when he woke up and couldn’t find his mom. “We kept looking around wondering where she was,” he said, “and then we found out that she had been arrested the night before by Strout and he had smashed her face on the hood of a car. She got knocked out and then he sprayed her face while she was unconscious.”
Both Jordan and Foster now live in Southwest Harbor. “Hearing that he is here is kind of a messed up situation, I guess,” said Jordan. “I don’t feel safe with him in this community.”
Jordan and Foster had positive responses to their conversation with Chief Hall. “He was very transparent ... he was very good at letting us know where he legally had some obligations and how far he could do his research,” said Jordan.
“I think he wants to do the right thing,” said Foster. “I don’t think a lot of this information was public knowledge to him … and I think now that it is, we have certain roads we can take that we couldn’t take before.”
Chief Hall also had positive reflections on the conversation. "I am very appreciative of them to come forward, that was a huge step in the right direction ... they presented their information in an excellent manner and I am very thankful that they did come forward," he said after the meeting.
Hall emphasized allegations that cannot be corroborated with documentation have a limited legal effect. "They have information that I did not have access to, that is what I would like to hear," Hall said of Jordan and Foster.
Hall said that the three lawsuits on public record had been dismissed. "A suit that is brought forward and dismissed ... it's a moot point because it was dismissed and I can't hold that against him [Strout]."
In the meantime, Hall will be receiving public comments via email to be included in the Select Board packet for the meeting on July 11. Hall also told the Islander that the Select Board was aware of Strout's history at the time of his appointment.