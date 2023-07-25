BANGOR — Eli Durand-McDonnell of Bar Harbor, who was arrested last July 31 on a charge of disorderly conduct after shouting obscenities at prominent conservative political operative Leonard Leo, 58, and his family in Northeast Harbor, has filed a lawsuit against the two Mount Desert and Bar Harbor officers who arrested him.
The suit was filed on Durand-McDonnell’s behalf by Augusta attorney Matthew Morgan on July 20 in U.S. District Court in Bangor.
In a separate action, Durand-McDonnell, 24, is seeking $150,000 from each of the two towns that employ the police officers.
Hancock County District Attorney Robert Granger dismissed the charge against Durand-McDonnell in May, indicating the case did not warrant the time and effort it would take to pursue it.
The shouting incident that precipitated Durand-McDonnell’s arrest occurred in downtown Northeast Harbor. Lt. Kevin Edgecomb and Officer Nathan Formby of the Mount Desert and Bar Harbor police departments arrested him later as he was protesting with others in front of Leo's summer home on South Shore Road.
They were protesting Leo's role in President Donald Trump's appointment of three conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, which had a few weeks earlier overturned the Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision.
The lawsuit alleges that the officers made the “illegal and retaliatory arrest to silence Durand-McDonnell’s free speech and at the direct behest of Leo, a powerful and wealthy conservative political activist who has used millions of dollars as political speech to influence American politics and courts.”
The suit states that late on the afternoon of July 31, the head of Leo's private security detail called the police department to complain about the protest in front of Leo’s house. He reportedly said that Durand-McDonnell was “standing on the edge of the property yelling obscenities.”
“Lt. Edgecomb arrived first and was brought into the study of Leo’s home by his security detail,” the suit states. “Lt. Edgecomb wore a microphone that captured the audio of his interactions with Leo inside Leo’s home and Durand-McDonnell and protestors outside. Leo told Lt. Edgecomb, ‘I think it’s time for us to press some charges.’”
Later in his conversation with Edgecomb about Durand-McDonnell, Leo said, “I really feel like this is a guy who’s got to be in jail someday, and sooner rather than later.”
Edgecomb told Leo, “So what we’re going to probably do is arrest him, take him to jail so that he has bail conditions not to be in or near 46 South Shore Road. If I could make it my way, he wouldn’t be allowed in Northeast Harbor.”
Durand-McDonnell was charged with disorderly conduct based on Leo's complaint that Durand-McDonnell had shouted obscenities at himself, his wife and his young daughter.
Durand-McDonnell’s lawsuit asserts that Maine law prohibits state law enforcement officers from “arresting citizens of Maine for enumerated misdemeanor offenses unless those offenses occur in the presence of the officer.”
According to the lawsuit, Leo told Edgecomb that other people had yelled obscenities at him at other times and that he could identify them. But none of them was arrested. Also, protesters in front of Leo’s house yelled obscenities at Edgecomb after he arrested Durand-McDonnell, but none of them was arrested.
The lawsuit declares that Durand-McDonnell was arrested “in retaliation for his exercise of First Amendment rights” to free speech and assembly.
Durand-McDonnell is demanding a jury trial. He is seeking compensatory and punitive damages plus reimbursement for attorney fees and other costs associated with the litigation. The suit does not specify an amount of money Durand-McDonnell wants the court to award him.
In a separate Notice of Claim sent to the town clerks in both Bar Harbor and Mount Desert, his attorney wrote, “Claimant seeks compensatory and punitive damages in an amount of $150,000.”
Durand-McDonnell graduated from Oberlin College in 2021 with a major in politics and a concentration in peace and conflict studies.
The day before the lawsuit was filed, a public relations spokesperson for Leo sent news media a statement from him that read: “There have been numerous protests outside my house and many offensive statements hurled at me personally, all without a threat to my family. But Mr. Durand went out of his way to harass my wife and young daughter as we were walking down the street, accosting them directly after addressing me and then standing outside our house to be there when we returned.”
The statement continued, “I informed the police because his repeated incidents of erratic and aggressive demeanor have escalated into targeting my family … I hope Mr. Durand gets the help he needs to properly distinguish between First Amendment speech and menacing attacks.”