Cops & Courts

BANGOR — Eli Durand-McDonnell of Bar Harbor, who was arrested last July 31 on a charge of disorderly conduct after shouting obscenities at prominent conservative political operative Leonard Leo, 58, and his family in Northeast Harbor, has filed a lawsuit against the two Mount Desert and Bar Harbor officers who arrested him.

The suit was filed on Durand-McDonnell’s behalf by Augusta attorney Matthew Morgan on July 20 in U.S. District Court in Bangor.