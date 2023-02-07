BAR HARBOR — A man who fired a gun and struck a sport utility vehicle that was driving away from his residence in downtown Bar Harbor will serve two years in prison as part of a plea arranged between his attorney, Jacob Ferm, and Assistant District Attorney Heather Staples, District Attorney Robert Granger announced.
Last week, Spencer Stone, 22, of Mariaville, pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless conduct with a firearm, a Class C felony, one count of criminal mischief with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and discharge of firearm near a dwelling, which is a misdemeanor. Several other charges, including a count of attempted murder, were dismissed as part of the negotiation.
Granger said Stone was sentenced to five years in prison with all but two years suspended, with two years of probation to follow his release. He has no prior criminal record.
Stone fired a .45-caliber handgun at a vehicle, hitting it four times in a densely populated neighborhood on Nov. 12, 2021, at 9:50 p.m., according to police.
Stone advised authorities that he thought he was firing into the vehicle of a woman he was having a dispute with. However, according to court records, Stone’s vehicle was being repossessed and he was firing into a sport utility vehicle being driven by the repo man’s girlfriend, court records said. The woman’s child, 8 years old, was sitting in the backseat on the driver’s side.
“I am very happy with the result that ADA Staples achieved,” Granger said. “I feel the outcome was fair in view of the circumstances.
“Hopefully Mr. Stone now appreciates the grave danger he created by firing multiple rounds in downtown Bar Harbor, and also appreciates the long-lasting ramifications his actions that night will have on the victims. It is also noteworthy that except for a very limited number of circumstances, it is unlawful to use deadly force solely to protect property in Maine.”
Granger said the attempted murder charge, which carried a potential maximum prison sentence of 30 years, was dismissed after a judicial conference. The court’s opinion was that the state would likely have difficulty proving the element of intent to murder, Granger said. “Stone maintained that he never intended to shoot anyone but wanted to stop the vehicle.”
Stone also was ordered to pay restitution for the damage to the vehicle he shot.