BAR HARBOR — A man who fired a gun and struck a sport utility vehicle that was driving away from his residence in downtown Bar Harbor will serve two years in prison as part of a plea arranged between his attorney, Jacob Ferm, and Assistant District Attorney Heather Staples, District Attorney Robert Granger announced.

Last week, Spencer Stone, 22, of Mariaville, pleaded guilty to two counts of reckless conduct with a firearm, a Class C felony, one count of criminal mischief with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and discharge of firearm near a dwelling, which is a misdemeanor. Several other charges, including a count of attempted murder, were dismissed as part of the negotiation.

