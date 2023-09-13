Cops & Courts

BANGOR — Two Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police officers have denied the substantive allegations against them in responding to a suit brought by Eli Durand-McDonnell of Bar Harbor, who was arrested while protesting in front of the home of prominent conservative operative Leonard Leo in Northeast Harbor on July 31, 2022.

Durand-McDonnell claimed in the suit filed July 20 of this year in U.S. District Court in Bangor that his arrest by Lt. Kevin Edgecomb and Patrolman Nathan Formby was illegal because it violated his First Amendment rights.

