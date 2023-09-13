BANGOR — Two Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police officers have denied the substantive allegations against them in responding to a suit brought by Eli Durand-McDonnell of Bar Harbor, who was arrested while protesting in front of the home of prominent conservative operative Leonard Leo in Northeast Harbor on July 31, 2022.
Durand-McDonnell claimed in the suit filed July 20 of this year in U.S. District Court in Bangor that his arrest by Lt. Kevin Edgecomb and Patrolman Nathan Formby was illegal because it violated his First Amendment rights.
As for Durand-McDonnell’s suit against the police officers, U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Frink Wolf last Wednesday set a target trial date of April 2, 2024. Both sides have demanded a jury trial.
Following the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, there were daily protests in front of Leo’s house because of his role in the nomination of three conservative justices. Durand-McDonnell’s suit alleges that the two officers “made this illegal and retaliatory arrest to silence Durand-McDonnell’s free speech and at the direct behest of Leo.”
Shortly before Durand-McDonnell was arrested, Edgecomb met with Leo in the latter’s home. Edgecomb was wearing a microphone, and Leo could be heard saying that Durand-McDonnell had shouted obscenities at him, his wife and daughter as they were walking along Main Street in Northeast Harbor earlier that afternoon. Leo also told Edgecomb, “I think it’s time for us to press some charges.”
Durand-McDonnell’s suit alleges that Edgecomb and Formby “arrested Durand-McDonnell in retaliation for his exercise of First Amendment rights” and that the arrest “caused Durand-McDonnell injuries by subjecting him to illegal physical restraint, illegal search, interfering with his right to speak and assemble ... and subjecting him to the embarrassment and fear of an illegal prosecution for disorderly conduct.”
Hancock County District Attorney Robert Granger dismissed the disorderly conduct charge against Durand-McDonnell in May, indicating the case did not warrant the time and resources it would take to pursue it.
Durand-McDonnell’s lawsuit further claims that his arrest was made “with actual malice, recklessness and/or callous indifference to his constitutionally protected rights.”
Edgecomb and Formby denied those allegations in their response to the lawsuit that their attorneys filed last Wednesday.
As for Leo telling Edgecomb that Durand-McDonnell had shouted obscenities at him and his family earlier in the day, Durand-McDonnell’s suit cites a Maine law that “prohibits Maine law enforcement officers from arresting citizens of Maine for enumerated misdemeanor offenses unless those offenses occur in the presence of the officer.”
Durand-McDonnell’s suit states that multiple protesters outside Leo’s house chanted obscenities at Edgecomb after he arrested Durand-McDonnell, but that he did not arrest any of them for disorderly conduct. Edgecomb did not challenge those statements in responding to the lawsuit.
But he and Formby claimed in their response that they are entitled to qualified immunity, which is defined as “a legal process that lets a judge decide if a public official, including a law enforcement officer, should be protected from a civil lawsuit by victims in a specific civil rights case.”
Durand-McDonnell’s attorney is Matthew Morgan of McKee Law in Augusta.
Edgecomb and Formby are represented by Kasia Park and Susan Weidner of Drummond Woodsum in Portland.