Richard Strout

Richard Strout, Southwest Harbor’s new police officer, stands next to a department vehicle on June 27 at the station.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY PIPER CURTIN

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Richard Strout of Bar Harbor will be joining the Southwest Harbor Police Department as a full-time officer on July 3.

Strout has been in the field training program with the department for several weeks, patrolling in uniform with oversight by a supervising officer. Come Monday, he will finish training and begin his duties as an official officer.

