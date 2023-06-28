SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Richard Strout of Bar Harbor will be joining the Southwest Harbor Police Department as a full-time officer on July 3.
Strout has been in the field training program with the department for several weeks, patrolling in uniform with oversight by a supervising officer. Come Monday, he will finish training and begin his duties as an official officer.
Police Chief John Hall announced Strout’s appointment in person at the town’s Select Board meeting and via Facebook on June 27. The posted press release reads, “He [Strout] left law enforcement in 2011 and while his departure was publicly aired, he overcame the negativity and has been able to return to the profession he loves.”
That statement references reporting done by Bangor Daily News on Strout’s termination from the Machias Police Department and several subsequent lawsuits.
The BDN reported in 2012 that Strout had been fired from the Machias Police Department and then filed a whistleblower lawsuit against the town for wrongful termination after he informed the police chief and town officials that a reserve officer was working more hours than permitted under state law. According to BDN reporting, the lawsuit stated that Strout had been fired because he had failed a psychological exam. The lawsuit was settled in Strout’s favor in 2012.
In the spring and summer of 2013, BDN reported that three lawsuits were filed against Strout, the town of Machias and Machias Police Chief Grady Dwelley. The lawsuits accused Strout of assault and sexual assault during arrests he made in 2007 and 2010.
These cases were subsequently dismissed.
Chief Hall’s Facebook post continues, “To ensure the integrity of our profession with all new hires an exhaustive background check, along with a polygraph and psychological were conducted. The results cleared his [Strout’s] name and confirmed that we had found an excellent officer.”
Strout told the Islander that since leaving law enforcement in 2011, he has worked for himself as well as temporarily at a Walmart. He said he was brought back to policing when he saw the job posting from Southwest Harbor and “was looking for a more steady paycheck.”
Strout said he is excited to be in Southwest Harbor. “It has been great,” he said. “I like it a lot – the personnel and the police department are really nice.” He added that he enjoyed Southwest Harbor’s approach to community policing. “It makes a big difference,” he said.
When Strout completes his field training on Monday, another new officer, Ryan Blakeney, will enter the uniformed portion of field training and be on patrol with a supervising officer. Chief Hall plans to introduce Blakeney to the Select Board in the coming weeks before he completes his field training.