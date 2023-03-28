Cops & Courts

BAR HARBOR — Police on March 21 arrested a man on a charge of gross sexual assault after he allegedly raped one of his co-workers whom he had claimed he could help find a U.S. citizen to marry, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Both the man, David Gordon, 49, and the alleged victim are here on J1 visas. Gordon is a citizen of Jamaica.

