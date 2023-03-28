BAR HARBOR — Police on March 21 arrested a man on a charge of gross sexual assault after he allegedly raped one of his co-workers whom he had claimed he could help find a U.S. citizen to marry, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Both the man, David Gordon, 49, and the alleged victim are here on J1 visas. Gordon is a citizen of Jamaica.
Gordon is free on $10,000 cash bail, according to authorities. Ellsworth attorney Jeffrey Toothaker has been appointed to represent him. Gordon is scheduled for an initial appearance on May 18.
The first assault allegedly occurred after Gordon and the woman discussed the idea of becoming permanent citizens by marrying a U.S. citizen, according to the affidavit, filed by Bar Harbor Officer Jerrod Hardy. Gordon told the woman he could help her find someone to marry and that he’d helped other people in the past.
“She said David had someone interested and that part of the arrangement was that this person wanted to see nude photographs of her,” Hardy wrote. She “said she was nervous about it but figured if she did not cooperate, she would not be able to marry someone from the U.S.”
After taking photographs of the woman, Gordon assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
Two days later, the woman questioned Gordon about when she could meet the person who might marry her.
The woman went to Gordon’s residence where he tried to have sex with her, according to the affidavit. The alleged potential spouse never showed up.
The woman told Officer Hardy she realized she was being used and stopped responding to Gordon’s text messages.
Later, there was a lengthy text exchange between the two with Gordon threatening to upload the woman’s photos to a pornography website, according to the affidavit.
Gordon allegedly messaged the woman: “There are persons of interest I can show these photos to … are you testing me?”
“David then told her that they had an agreement to create a fraudulent marriage to deceive the United States government and expected to hear from her by 9 p.m.,” Hardy stated.
“David then texted her pornographic photographs from what she believed to be a pornography website,” the officer wrote. “In one of the photographs, there was a 'share' button highlighted. David then told her 'uploading is free … don’t push it.'”
The woman met with Gordon again, who agreed to let her delete the images from his phone if she had sex with him again, so she did, the affidavit stated.
The following day, the woman reported everything to one of the managers at the hotel she worked for.
Gordon was fired and the manager took the woman to the police station to file a report.
Hardy interviewed Gordon, who denied the woman’s version of what had transpired. The officer asked Gordon if he wanted to write an apology letter to the woman and he did.