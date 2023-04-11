BANGOR — Jacob Russell, who had been wanted by local police since Feb. 14, was taken into custody April 7 following a tip that he was staying in a homeless encampment in Bangor. Bangor police arrested him soon after.
Russell, of Tremont, was arrested on warrants from multiple towns in the Downeast region. Nine of those charges came from Southwest Harbor, where Russell had pushed a town police officer to the ground Feb. 14 and had led police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle two days later.
At the time of his arrest, Russell was charged with assault on an officer, refusal to submit to arrest, unauthorized use of property, eluding an officer, two counts of driving to endanger, violation of conditional release and aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation.
Russell is also facing charges from the Bar Harbor Police Department, where an active warrant lists burglary, stealing drugs, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violation of condition of release.
These charges are in addition to previous charges related to burglaries that occurred in 2022, as well as multiple drug charges.
Russell was arrested in Penobscot County but will be transferred to Hancock County Jail.
“The District Attorney’s Office is filing paperwork to make sure he stays in jail,” said Southwest Harbor Police Chief John Hall. “This is a significant case because there are so many charges pending from his crime spree.”
