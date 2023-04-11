Cops & Courts

Jacob Russell in an intake photo from a previous arrest.

BANGOR — Jacob Russell, who had been wanted by local police since Feb. 14, was taken into custody April 7 following a tip that he was staying in a homeless encampment in Bangor. Bangor police arrested him soon after.

Russell, of Tremont, was arrested on warrants from multiple towns in the Downeast region. Nine of those charges came from Southwest Harbor, where Russell had pushed a town police officer to the ground Feb. 14 and had led police on a car chase in a stolen vehicle two days later.

