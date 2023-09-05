Mount Desert
An officer assisted the U.S. Coast Guard on Aug. 31 with a report of a woman who had fallen overboard. The Coast Guard brought her to shore to be treated. The Coast Guard reported that a man who was drunk and disorderly was operating the boat from which the woman fell. After an investigation, James Neel, 46, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on charges of operating a watercraft under the influence and violating conditions of release. Neel was booked into Hancock County Jail and given a court date.
The police department took a report on Aug. 29 of a Boston Whaler boat adrift at Ponds End on the Pretty Marsh Road. The caller advised that they had tied the boat up to the town dock.
An officer went to the area of Main and Sea streets in Northeast Harbor on Aug. 29 because of a report of loud music. The officer located the source of the music and had the people turn it down.
Officers responded on Aug. 31 to a report of an unresponsive man in a parked vehicle on Sound Drive. After an investigation, Paul Boisvert, 48, of Mount Desert, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol.
A golf cart was found parked on the side of Sound Drive on Friday night. The operators had run out of battery charge while trying to get to the store. They were given a ride from a friend and the golf cart was towed.
The police received a 911 call on Saturday of someone dropping a lit cigarette. As a result, the woman who called was taken into protective custody and transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Following a motor vehicle incident on Saturday, Elizabeth C. Wood, 67, of Lamoine, was issued a summons for operating after suspension.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Zsolt Boka, 50, of Larchmont, N.Y., was summonsed for criminal speed in Mount Desert.
A Southwest Harbor minor, driving a 2007 Volkswagen Passat southbound on Main Street in Somesville on Saturday, became ill and vomited on themself, losing control of the vehicle, which crossed the center line into the oncoming lane, nearly striking an oncoming vehicle. The Passat continued in the oncoming lane, nearly striking a police officer’s cruiser head on. It crossed out of the oncoming lane and onto the shoulder, where it exited the roadway into the tree line, coming to rest. The driver was evaluated by the fire department and was determined to be uninjured. The driver claims to have been returning home from the Blue Hill Fair, at which they believed they had eaten too much. They reported becoming nauseated and then vomiting and then losing control of the vehicle. The minor was taken home by their mother.
Bar Harbor
An officer gave a hitchhiker a ride on Aug. 28 from the area of the Mount Desert Island High School to the Southwest Harbor Circle K.
An officer did a security check of a bank at 10 p.m. on Aug. 28 after noticing a vehicle and people standing outside who turned out to be the overnight cleaning crew.
Following a traffic stop on Aug. 29, Pamela Bacharach, 60, of Waterford, Conn., was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.
Officers responded to Pirate’s Cove Adventure Golf on Aug. 29 because of a child custody issue where the children did not want to stay with their father and called the police. The police went to the scene and determined the case to be a civil matter. The children were released to their mother and both parents were advised to consult with attorneys and the courts for further guidance.
Dispatch received a report on Aug. 29 of a person lying in the bushes next to a Bar Harbor business. It was later determined by the business’s employees that the individual was a customer who was using their phone. No further police action was requested.
Luis Rojas, 36, of Ohio, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief on Aug. 30. He was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked.
A resident called the police on Aug. 30 to report that he may have left his phone in a business where someone had found it and would not give it back. Later that day, the reporting party came to the police department to say that he and his wife and found his phone, which had been behind the sofa in their home, and no male had been answering “his” phone. His wife had been dialing the wrong number all along.
Luke Turner, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Aug. 31 on a charge of operating under the influence.
Following a trespassing complaint, Ivaylo Ivanov, 26, of Bulgaria, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and refusing to submit to arrest/detention. He was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked.
A report of a domestic disturbance was made to the department on Friday. Following an investigation, Lytton Williams, 31, of Jamaica, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault. Lytton was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked.
Joseph MacQuinn, 56, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on Friday on a warrant for failure to appear and for an additional charge of violating the condition of release. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.
Raymar O. Burnett, 22, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on Friday on a charge of domestic violence assault.
A group on the sidewalk reported to police on Saturday that a “suspicious” man was driving around saying strange things to them. An officer spoke to the man who said that he thought the group was a bunch of gangsters.
A man was reported on Saturday for yelling downtown. The man was voicing his displeasure with the cigarette butts that were littering the streets. He was thanked by officers for cleaning up but was advised to remain cordial.
Southwest Harbor
The police department received a complaint on Aug. 28 from a resident who said there was an injured hawk on their lawn. The resident was told that they would have to call State Police dispatch to be put in contact with a game warden.
A loose dog showed up at Gott’s Store on Aug. 28. Police went to the store and took the dog back to the police station. There, a post was put on Facebook and the owner was found.
A resident came to the station on Aug. 28 to drop off five rings that had been found on the floor of a public bathroom.
A Mount Desert resident called the police station on Aug. 29 to report that he had been threatened at a Bass Harbor Road store. The caller did not wish for the police to investigate further at this time.
A resident came into the police department on Aug. 31 and said that a person who lives in the same apartment building as they do is on a condition to not have contact with the reporting individual. The complainant said that the person walked past them while they were outside, and they wanted something done as it was a violation of the no-contact condition. An officer explained that the person simply walking past someone who lives in the same building does not constitute a violation of a no-contact condition.
Dispatch received a report on Aug. 31 about a propane grill fire at a Seawall Road rental property. The police and fire departments went to the scene. When the police officer got there, the fire had been put out with a fire extinguisher, but there was damage done to a detached garage, according to the police log.
The police received a complaint on Friday of a three-legged yellow Lab running around in traffic on a local road, but an officer found no such dog when the area was patrolled.
An officer on routine patrol on Monday witnessed a motorcycle being operated recklessly on Seawall Road. The officer attempted to stop the motorcycle but its driver evaded police, and the officer decided not to take pursuit.
Trenton
Ernest Staltare, 66, of Massachusetts, was driving a 2020 Jeep northbound on Route 3 in Trenton on Aug. 26 and stopped in traffic. Brianne Barker, 44, of Bar Harbor, was stopped behind Staltare in a 2013 Toyota SUV. Susan Simon, 80, of New York, was driving a 2016 BMW SUV behind Barker. Simon did not stop her vehicle and struck the rear of Barker’s vehicle. This collision caused the front of Barker’s vehicle to strike the rear of Staltare’s vehicle. Each party suffered minor injuries but were not transported by ambulance. Each vehicle suffered significant damage. Barker’s vehicle was towed from the scene. No charges are pending.
Harry Mikkelsen, 82, of Camden, was trying to cross Bar Harbor Road in Trenton on foot on Aug. 29 when he stepped in front of a 2001 Mack tanker truck operated by Thomas Conary, 59, of Trenton. Conary applied the brakes but was unable to come to a complete stop without hitting Mikkelsen with the front bumper of the truck. Mikkelsen was minorly injured and was treated on scene by Northern Light Medical Transport and released.
Tremont
Members of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department found two dogs on the roadway in Tremont on Sunday. The dogs were reunited with their owners a short time later.