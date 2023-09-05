Cops & Courts

Mount Desert

An officer assisted the U.S. Coast Guard on Aug. 31 with a report of a woman who had fallen overboard. The Coast Guard brought her to shore to be treated. The Coast Guard reported that a man who was drunk and disorderly was operating the boat from which the woman fell. After an investigation, James Neel, 46, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on charges of operating a watercraft under the influence and violating conditions of release. Neel was booked into Hancock County Jail and given a court date.