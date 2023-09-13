Mount Desert
Multiple calls were made to the police department on Sept. 6 in reference to a low-flying aircraft that was circling Northeast Harbor for over an hour. The flying club that owns the aircraft was contacted and they said they will address the issue with the pilot and discourage such behavior in the future. They apologized for the disruption to residents.
An officer warned a couple on Friday for camping in a public place in Northeast Harbor, which is against town code.
Bar Harbor
Following a traffic stop on Sept. 4, Bryce S. Lambert, 35, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.
Officers responded to a residence on Sept. 4 for a welfare check of a juvenile female, after which arrangements were made for a family member of the juvenile to come and pick her up and stay with her for the night. A referral was made to the Department of Health and Human Services.
The operator of a 2018 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve while driving at a high rate of speed on Sept. 4 on State Highway 102 in Bar Harbor and went off the road, crashing into the guidewire of a utility pole. The bike’s operator, Everett M. Holland, 20, of Tennessee, was taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Holland was summonsed for criminal speed and driving to endanger.
Following a motor vehicle stop on Sept. 5, Mallory Gilman, 22, of Danforth, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Following a traffic stop on Sept. 6, Roy Blenkhorn, 40, of Ellsworth, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. He was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked.
Sravya Bharati of India was arrested on Sept. 7 on a charge of operating under the influence.
A resident called the police to report seeing a person in their yard but thought they were possibly having hallucinations. An officer checked the property and didn’t find anyone, and checked with the resident who was having a medical issue for which they were being treated. The officer walked their dog before clearing the call.
A domestic disturbance was reported in town on Sept. 7 that turned out to be people singing karaoke.
An officer removed traffic cones from Mount Desert Street, Kennebec Street and Rodick Street that were impeding traffic.
A man was found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle on Friday. After an investigation, Anthony Bahena, 33, of Chicago, Ill., was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Logan Schwebel, 31, of Maryland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Michael Johnson, 31, of Silver Spring, Md., was arrested on Saturday on a charge of operating under the influence.
Southwest Harbor
The Bar Harbor Mount Desert Police Department requested on Sept. 4 that a Southwest Harbor police officer be on the lookout for a motorcycle that had passed a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy at a high rate of speed on Main Street in Somesville. While the officer was responding to the town line, a single-vehicle motorcycle crash was reported in Town Hill involving the motorcycle.
On Sept. 5, the police department received a complaint that a tan Lexus had been driven over a stone wall off Main Street. An officer went to the area and found the SUV over the wall and balancing with the front wheels over the wall and only one rear wheel touching the ground. No one was injured. The Lexus’ registered owner, Nancy Smith of Massachusetts, said that she was looking the other way when she pulled out and did not see the retaining wall.
A local came into the station on Sept. 6 to say their bicycle, which had been on a bike rack outside of Pemetic School, was missing. The individual gave officers a photo of the missing bike. An officer went to the school to see if camera footage could be reviewed, but the school was closed. This case is under investigation.
Several men came into the police department on Sept. 6 to report that a man had been on the roof of the house they were living in, and they believed the man was trying to break in through a window. The man on the roof reportedly jumped off the roof and took off when one of the residents made chase.