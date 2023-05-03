A resident called dispatch on Saturday to report a group of teenagers standing on a ladder on Seawall Road and directing traffic around them. A responding officer found a crew filming a scene for an independent movie. The officer then directed traffic until the crew was done filming.
An ambulance was requested on April 27 at Beech Cliff Apartments for a man with a broken wrist. An officer responding to the scene found the injured man in a physical altercation with a family member. The injured man was found to be under the influence of illegal drugs and was transported to Northern Light Maine Coast Memorial for treatment.
An officer received a walk-in report on Friday of a hit-and-run incident, resulting in Zachary Fitzgerald, 23, of Bernard being arrested on a charge of violating bail.
A person called 911 on Monday to ask why the power was out.
Bar Harbor
Police received a report of a domestic disturbance at a Bar Harbor residence on April 26. Following an investigation, Stephanie A. Diehl, 34, of New York, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief. She was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked.
An officer provided a ride home to an intoxicated pedestrian on Sunday.
An officer responded to a report on Sunday of a vehicle stuck on the sand bar.