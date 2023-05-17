Southwest Harbor
An officer responded to Chris’s Pond early Sunday morning because a caller reported “strange animal noises,” according to the police log. No strange animals were located and the caller, who was camping at the pond, was warned that there is no camping allowed there.
A tractor trailer pulling a 40-foot bat was not able to make the corner from Main Street onto Seawall Road on May 9 because it was too low and got “hung up,” according to the police log. After a few hours of jacking the trailer up, its operators were able to get the vehicle unstuck.
A wallet belonging to a Bangor woman was found on May 10. Efforts are being made to fine the wallet’s owner.
On May 11, a police officer spoke with a mother who requested a welfare check on her adult daughter who lives in Southwest Harbor. According to the police log, the request was denied because the police department had recently completed a welfare check at the mother’s request and no new information was given showing her daughter was at risk.
A shop owner called the police on Friday to report that someone had left a car in the business’s parking lot. It was not parked in a parking space, just in the lot, and was blocking the area. An officer tried to locate the vehicle’s owner but was unsuccessful and told the business that they could have the vehicle towed.
An officer received a report on Saturday of property damage to a local residence. It appeared that a vehicle had driven over a rock and leaked oil over the lawn and back onto the road. The oil trail led from the residence to the parking lot of Pro 31 Cleaners. There it was determined that Bailey Proulx of Franklin was traveling northward in a Ford Focus when a medical event caused her to go off the road and hit the rock. Arrangements are being made to have the lawn repaired.
A resident called the police on Sunday to say he was being terrorized by a former roommate. This investigation is ongoing.
Bar Harbor
A 2010 Honda Accord being driven by Carter Edwards, 59, of Auburn, struck a cyclist, Abby Paquette, 21, of Easthampton, Mass., on May 9 at the intersection of Cottage and Eden streets. The Accord was damaged on its front passenger side and front windshield and the bike was totaled. Paquette was injured and was taken to the hospital by the Bar Harbor Fire Department. According to the police log, charges are pending.
An officer spoke with individuals on May 10 who were along the roadway raising awareness for Restoration Homes Recovery Program. The officer told them to stay out of the road.
An officer was assigned an animal problem card in town on Friday for a dog that had been left unattended in a car. The dog owner was found and “educated,” according to the police log.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Justin Moore, 33, of North Carolina, was summonsed for driving to endanger.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Bailey Stillman, 27, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and taken to Hancock County Jail.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Aaron Boucher, 28, of Mount Desert, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and taken to Hancock County Jail.
An officer stopped and checked on a motorist on Saturday night who was parked in a bad spot along Eagle Lake Road. The vehicle’s occupants were stargazing and were asked to find a safer place to pull over.
Joseph Chalmers, 18, of Southwest Harbor, was summonsed for criminal speed on Sunday.
Following a traffic stop on Sunday, Austin Korgan, 54, of Lamoine, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence and was taken to Hancock County Jail.
Mount Desert
Todd Daley, 27, of Holden, was driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound along the Pretty Marsh Road on May 11 and struck a deer. Daley was injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital with scrapes and bruising. He was released from the hospital later the same day. The bike had functional damage and was picked up later by family members.
An officer spoke with a resident on May 11 who was having animal problems. The officer later dropped off a Have A Heart trap for the homeowner to borrow.
Following a domestic dispute call on May 11, Joseph Sisler, 40, of Colorado, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and was taken to Hancock County Jail.