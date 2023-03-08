A Bar Harbor police cruiser was struck from behind on Eagle Lake Road in Bar Harbor on March 2. Sgt. Leigh Guilford, 60, was sitting in the marked cruiser at an emergency scene with the lights activated when it was struck from behind by a 2013 Cadillac driven by Michael Shuster, 63, of Pennsylvania. Dorothea Shuster, 63, also of Pennsylvania, was a passenger in the Cadillac. All three were taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital for suspected minor injuries and later released. Per Bar Harbor Police Department policy, the Southwest Harbor Police Department was contacted to investigate the crash.
Adrien Nietz of Southwest Harbor turned himself in to the Southwest Harbor Police Department Feb. 27 for an arrest warrant out of the Ellsworth Police Department. Nietz was also arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest after he had previously fled from law enforcement in Southwest Harbor. Nietz was transported to the Hancock County Jail and later made bail.
Dispatch received a report March 2 of a vehicle off the road on Long Hill Road. An officer reported to the scene and discovered two additional vehicles had slid off the road. Two other vehicles in the area were involved in a minor property-damage-only incident. Long Hill Road was closed until Maine Department of Transportation could plow and sand the roadway.
Bar Harbor
An officer spoke with a resident on Feb. 27 in regard to “suspicious trimming of trees on their property,” according to the police log. It was later determined that a utility company had been doing line maintenance in the area.
An officer responded to a neighbor dispute on Feb. 28 about parking on High Street. The officer proved the involved parties with possible solutions.
A Bar Harbor woman turned in a black iPhone on March 1 that she had found on Maple Avenue. The phone’s owner could not be located so the phone was placed into the department’s lost and found for safekeeping.
A juvenile male in Bar Harbor reported on March 2 being the subject of an attempted scam after sending an explicit photo. The juvenile was given advice on internet safety.
Conditions on Eagle Lake Drive on March 2 kept officers busy, with at least four instances of vehicles sliding off the road being reported in the police log.
An Australia man driving a 2022 Ford Expedition was slowing down for the traffic light at the head of the island on March 2 when the vehicle went into a skid due to the snowy road conditions. The Expedition crossed over the southbound lane of State Highway 3, went off the road, down over the bank and came to a rest near the tree line. The driver was not injured.
Melanie S. Jackson, 64, of Bar Harbor, was arrested and charged on March 2 with domestic violence assault and violation of condition of release.
Timothy O’Brien, 63, of Bar Harbor, was arrested Friday on charges of operating under the influence. He was taken to Hancock County Jail.
Mount Desert
James Gonzales, 73, of Mount Desert, was driving a 2016 Nissan Frontier on Feb. 27 on Main Street when the vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway to the left and struck a tree. The Frontier had to be towed and the log indicated Gonzales was injured in the incident, but no further details were given.
Brendan Minear, 50, of Franklin, was driving a 2014 Kia Sorento on March 2 westbound on Peabody Drive near Little Long Pond when the Kia went off the roadway to the right and struck a wooden fence. A part of the fence went through the engine compartment and into the passenger compartment and through the front passenger seat. Minear was not hurt.
During the snowstorm on March 2, the police department took a report of a box truck on Route 102 near Hall Quarry Road that was impeding traffic. When an officer arrived, the truck was preparing to leave.
An officer took a report of a fight at the Somesville One Stop on Saturday. This investigation is ongoing.
On Sunday, a caretaker of a Northeast Harbor residence on Peabody Drive reported damage to a rock wall. It is unknown at this time who caused the damage, but a plow truck or delivery truck is suspected, according to the police report.
An officer responded to a report Sunday of an unknown vehicle in the driveway of a Mount Desert residence. Following an investigation, Aaron Boucher, 28, of Mount Desert, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. Boucher was taken to Hancock County Jail.