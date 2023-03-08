Cops & Courts

BH police cruiser collision

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SOUTHWEST HARBOR POLICE DEPARTMENT

Southwest Harbor

A Bar Harbor police cruiser was struck from behind on Eagle Lake Road in Bar Harbor on March 2. Sgt. Leigh Guilford, 60, was sitting in the marked cruiser at an emergency scene with the lights activated when it was struck from behind by a 2013 Cadillac driven by Michael Shuster, 63, of Pennsylvania. Dorothea Shuster, 63, also of Pennsylvania, was a passenger in the Cadillac. All three were taken to Mount Desert Island Hospital for suspected minor injuries and later released. Per Bar Harbor Police Department policy, the Southwest Harbor Police Department was contacted to investigate the crash.