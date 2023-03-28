Southwest Harbor
The police department has updated one of its black police cruisers. The new decals on the vehicle feature the town seal and the Pemetic Elementary school logo.
The police department received a report on Friday from a Robinson Hill Road resident who had found drug paraphernalia on their property. An officer went to the home and collected the paraphernalia. This investigation is ongoing.
Officers attended Officer Nick Hardwick Jr.’s funeral Saturday. Hardwick was a part-time resource officer for the town.
An officer stopped a vehicle on Sunday for speeding on Main Street. During the stop it was discovered that a passenger had a work visa that had expired in January of 2022. U.S. Customs and Border Protection was advised of the potential visa violation.
Bar Harbor
David C. Gordon, 49, of Bar Harbor, was arrested March 21 on charges of gross sexual assault. He was taken to Hancock County Jail and booked.
Following a traffic stop on Friday, Gregory A. Martin, 26, of Bangor, was summonsed for attaching a false plate to a motor vehicle.
According to the police log, at some point in the early morning hours on Friday, a tractor trailer truck ran over the fire hydrant at the intersection of Eagle Lake and Cromwell Harbor roads. The hydrant was broken off and needs extensive repair to be operable. The offending vehicle was not located.
An officer responded to a report on Friday of a theft at a Main Street business. It was later determined that the item in question had been misplaced within the business and that no theft had taken place.
An officer provided a police detail for a dance at Mount Desert Island High School on Friday.
A resident reported on Saturday that some tools were taken from his truck overnight in Bar Harbor.
Mount Desert
An officer checking on elver fishermen in Somesville on Saturday located Philomene Look, 43, of Perry, who was arrested for two outstanding warrants and taken to Hancock County Jail.
A wayward dog was found in Northeast Harbor on Sunday. After spending a brief period observing the operations of police dispatch, according to the police log, the dog was collected by its owner.
Trenton
Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies conducted patrols in the town on March 23. As a result of the detail, six motorists were stopped for various violations and one citation was issued.
A deputy responded on Sunday to a motor vehicle that was off the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton. A GMC pickup truck that had driver-side damage was off the roadway but there was no one in or around the vehicle. Dave’s Towing removed the vehicle and the incident is under investigation.