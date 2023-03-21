Bar Harbor
A person renting an Airbnb in Bar Harbor called the police to report someone throwing snowballs at the rental residence. An officer spoke to a male subject in the area who admitted throwing snowballs but who denied throwing them at the house.
Following a traffic stop on March 13, Mariah Ryan, 29, of Trenton, was summonsed for operating after suspension.
The police received a motor vehicle complaint on March 14. An officer spoke with the driver who said that he had dropped his phone. The office warned the man for using his phone while driving.
An officer responded to a vehicle that had slid off the road due to the weather on March 14. The vehicle was not damaged and was able to get back on the road.
A resident reported electrical wires downed near his home on Glen Mary Road on March 14. The wires turned out to be cable lines and the information was passed along to the cable company.
The traffic lights at the head of the island stopped working on March 14 due to a power outage in the area. Versant and the Department of Transportation were notified.
The police received a report of fireworks going off on March 15 and found empty fireworks containers but no one was around, according to the police log.
Heather Tunison, 40, of Mount Desert, driving a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek, hit a woman who was crossing Indian Point Road on March 14. According to the police log, the woman was walking on the side of the road and walked out into the road to cross and was struck by the Crosstrek. The incident was not reported to the police until the next day, and the woman who was hit was said to have minor injuries. No one has been charged.
The police took a report of traffic lights in Bar Harbor being stuck on red. An officer reset the lights and turned them to flashing until the snow stopped.
The police department received a referral from the District Attorney’s Office in regard to a suspected sex offense. This matter is under investigation.
On March 15, a 2018 Toyota Rav4 driven by Therisa Barton, 37, of Trenton, was turning right from Ash Street onto Pleasant Street when it struck a man at the corner. The man who was hit was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. This matter is under investigation.
Following a traffic stop on March 15, Ethan Sosa, 18, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed for passing a stopped school bus that had its lights flashing.
Following a motor vehicle complaint and an investigation, Azria Barrett, 22, was summonsed March 16 for operating without a license.
A Bar Harbor woman was warned for drinking in public on Saturday.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Cullen Bahr, 37, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. According to the police log, multiple traffic citations were also issued.
Camalyne Mondragon, 31, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed Sunday for operating after suspension.
Mount Desert
An officer conducted a shadow patrol of school buses in Mount Desert on March 13 following a series of complaints and traffic stops for vehicles passing stopped school buses while they were onloading and unloading students. There were no violations during that day’s directed patrol.
Two officers directed traffic on March 14 on Main Street in Seal Harbor while the Mount Desert Fire Department dealt with a report of a fire in the basement of a business. There was no fire, just a furnace malfunction.
A vehicle slid off the road on Main Street in Northeast Harbor on March 14. No one was injured.
An officer responded on March 14 to a vehicle that had become stuck on Ripples Road.
An officer took a report on Friday of trespassing on a private beach in Mount Desert. A woman and her children were walking the shoreline and were asked to obey “no trespassing” signs.
An officer responded to a report of a broken window at a residence in Northeast Harbor on Saturday. The damage was determined not to be a result of criminal conduct and it was surmised that it was the result of snow removal from the sidewalk in front of the residence.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, Corey Papadopoli, 45, of Bar Harbor, was summonsed for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration.
Sierra Lutz, 29, of Northeast Harbor, was summonsed Sunday for operating after suspension.
Southwest Harbor
The police chief told the Islander that someone thought they had seen Jacob Russell, who has been evading police for weeks, on March 13 and reported it, but it turned out not to be him. A similar report was made on March 15, with similar results.