Bar Harbor — The police took a report on Feb. 20 of juveniles climbing on the public restroom roof near the harbormaster’s office. The reporting party spoke with the juveniles, who got down and left the area before officers arrived.
Two officers responded to a West Street hotel Feb. 20 for a report of two young males who were trespassing. The juveniles were located and detained by officers. The two 16-year-olds were warned for trespassing.
Gary A. Murphy of Bar Harbor, operating a 2022 Freightliner semi truck and trailer, severed a utility pole on Feb. 22 in Town Hill with the equipment that was overhanging from the trailer. According to the police log, charges are pending.
Mount Desert
An officer came across a stranded harp seal on Feb. 23 on the Seal Harbor boat landing. Allied Whale responded and assessed the seal.
Officers responded on Friday to a report of domestic assault in Mount Desert. Following an investigation, Greg Corrin, 49, of Mount Desert, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstruction the report of a crime. Corrin was taken to Hancock County Jail.
Southwest Harbor
Employees found drugs in front of their business’s door on Feb. 20. An officer responded to the business, secured the drugs and disposed of them at the police station.
A woman called the police on Feb. 22 to report that her vehicle was stuck in the car wash. An officer arrived and helped get her out.
The Bar Harbor Police Department on Friday requested that an officer be on the lookout for a vehicle, en route to Southwest Harbor on Route 102, whose operator had been involved in a domestic abuse assault. The vehicle was located by Echo Lake.
An officer on Friday night saw Andrian Neitz, 48, of Southwest Harbor, riding a bicycle on Herrick Road. Neitz is known to have an active warrant out of the Ellsworth Police Department. The officer ordered Nietz to stop but Nietz refused, fled and has not been found.
Trenton
Andrew McCullough, 22, of Ellsworth, was operating a 2008 Jeep Wrangler and traveling southward on the Bar Harbor Road in Trenton Sunday when he attempted to go around a vehicle that was turning left. McCullough lost control of the vehicle, which went off the right side of the roadway and struck several pilings before coming to rest in a driveway. McCullough was not injured during the crash, and his vehicle sustained reportable damage and had to be towed.
After an investigation into an incident in Trenton on Sunday, Melanie Jackson, 64, of Bar Harbor, was arrested on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.
Tremont
On Sunday evening, Frank Rumill, 51, of Tremont, was traveling southward on Tremont Road in Tremont while operating his 2017 GMC Sierra. A deer crossed into the roadway and Rumill was unable to avoid a collision. Rumill was not injured and his vehicle, though damaged, was operable.