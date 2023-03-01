Cops & Courts

Bar Harbor — The police took a report on Feb. 20 of juveniles climbing on the public restroom roof near the harbormaster’s office. The reporting party spoke with the juveniles, who got down and left the area before officers arrived.

Two officers responded to a West Street hotel Feb. 20 for a report of two young males who were trespassing. The juveniles were located and detained by officers. The two 16-year-olds were warned for trespassing.