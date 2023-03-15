Southwest Harbor
The police responded to Pemetic Elementary School March 7 for a report of an unknown woman yelling at teachers for allowing children to eat snow. The woman left before officers arrived.
An employee of a local business reported on March 8 that he was being harassed by his employer’s son and wanted it documented.
The police department received a complaint Friday from a pedestrian who was nearly hit by a car while in a crosswalk. The operator of the vehicle was stopped and warned.
Bar Harbor
An officer took a report on March 8 that someone was taking scrap metal from a Bar Harbor business. Following an investigation, Stephen Smith, 76, of Eastbrook, was summonsed for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and was issued a notice of no trespass.
An officer took a report on March 9 of a traffic hazard in Bar Harbor. Traffic cones were placed around a moving truck that was partially blocking a roadway.
Following a traffic stop on Saturday, David Foss, 42, of Eddington, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release, trafficking Schedule W drugs and displaying a fictitious certificate. Upon further investigation, additional charges were made including unlawful trafficking of Schedule Z drugs, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of fentanyl, violating conditions of release, theft by receiving stolen property, attaching false plates, failure to register and operation of a defective motor vehicle. The vehicle’s passenger, Corey Pelkey, 33, of Eddington, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking of Schedule Z drugs, unlawful possession of Schedule Z drugs and violating conditions of release. Both were taken to Hancock County Jail. This investigation is still ongoing and more charges are forthcoming, according to the police log.
An officer noticed on Sunday that the Bar Harbor stop light was not working properly and called it in to the appropriate entity to get it fixed.
Following a traffic stop on Sunday, Cory Danielson, 28, of Old Town, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release (direct contact with a protected party) and operating after suspension. He was booked into Hancock County Jail.
Following a bail check on Sunday, Joshua Spataro, 23, of Bar Harbor, was issued a summons for violation of conditions of release.
Mount Desert
An officer received a report of possible gunshots on March 9. The sound turned out to be roofing nail guns that were being used on a roofing project.
An officer helped with traffic control after a tractor trailer got stuck on Pretty Marsh Road near Ripples Road.
Officers responded to a 911 call on Friday in Hulls Quarry. An investigation uncovered an underage drinking party was taking place. Cole Watson, 18, of Mount Desert, was issued a summons for furnishing a place for minors to consume alcohol.
Swan's Island
Albert Buswell, 84, of Swans Island, was travelling on Minturn Road on Swan's Island in a 2013 Subaru Outback Feb. 9 when the vehicle sustained a mechanical malfunction that caused the vehicle to start swerving. Buswell tried to maintain control but the vehicle went off road to the right and into the ditch. Buswell was uninjured and the vehicle needed to be towed.